Freedom House in Princeton elects Dr. Crystal Strode to board

Dr. Crystal Strode was recently elected to the Freedom House Board of Directors. Strode founded Vibrant Health in Cambridge in 2019 and currently serves on the Henry County Board and the Henry County 708 Mental Health Board. (Photo Provided By Freedom House)

Freedom House in Princeton recently announced it has elected Dr. Crystal Strode to its Board of Directors.

According to a news release from the agency, Strode has experience in healthcare leadership and community service that make her a strong fit for the role.

“Dr. Strode’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of our region reflects the very heart of Freedom House’s mission,” Chief Operating Officer Chloe Lund wrote in a release. “Her experience as a healthcare provider, business leader, and public servant, combined with her deep roots in Henry County, will be an invaluable asset to our Board and to the survivors and families we serve.”

Notably, Strode founded Vibrant Health, a locally owned primary care clinic, in Cambridge in 2019. In 2024, she opened a second Vibrant Health location in Geneseo.

As for community involvement, she has served on the Henry County Board since February 2025 and is a member of the Henry County 708 Mental Health Board.

“Strong communities are built when we come together to support one another,” Strode wrote in a statement. “Freedom House provides critical services to individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors and support the organization’s work to provide safety, advocacy, and hope.”