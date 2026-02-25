Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

IVCC opens Paul Simon Essay Contest for currently enrolled students

Winner receives $300, reads essay at the May 16 commencement ceremony

Illinois Valley Community College is accepting submissions for its 2026 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest.

By Maribeth M. Wilson

Illinois Valley Community College is accepting submissions for its 2026 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest.

The student who best describes “How IVCC has changed my life” will win $300 and read their essay at the May 16 Commencement ceremony.

All currently enrolled full-time or part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays must be 500 words or fewer and submitted as an attachment to peggyschneider@ivcc.edu. Use “Paul Simon Essay” in the subject line.

The deadline is noon Friday, March 6.

The winning essay will be entered in the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest. One submission will be chosen for a $500 award.

For information, contact Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski at 815-224-0393 or markgrzybowski@ivcc.edu.

IVCCEducationNewsTribuneIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.