Free prom for special needs guests set April 18 in Princeton

The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The Evangelical Covenant Church will host a special needs prom night on Saturday, April 17. The church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Bill Freskos

A free prom night designed for people with special needs at high school age or older will return this spring at a new location in Princeton.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, at the Community Life Center (west building) of Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton. Organizers ask guests to arrive by 5:15 p.m. for the 5:30 p.m. red-carpet entrance.

Each guest will receive a crown, reflecting the theme: “In God’s eyes we are all Kings and Queens.”Corsages and boutonnieres will be provided.

Attire is semi-formal, but organizers suggest dresses or dress pants for women and a shirt and tie for men.

Refreshments will include cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and punch. A photo booth will also be available.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by April 1 to Dianne Van Drew by email at vandrewd49@comcast.net or by calling or texting 815-677-2263.

