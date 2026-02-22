Streator police to replace squad car with Ford Explorer purchase

The Streator Police Department will be replacing one of its squad cars, following the Streator City Council’s approval during its meeting this week.

Council approved the department to purchase another Ford Explorer from Morrows Brothers Ford for $58,153.

During budget discussions for this year, it was agreed upon that the car would be paid for from the drug enforcement fund, rather than the general fund.

Replacing the oldest explorer would keep their patrol fleet at eight cars, with two dedicated to K9 units.