Streator police to replace squad car with Ford Explorer purchase

City council approves $58,153 expenditure from drug enforcement fund

A Streator Police officer sits outside a home in the 1100 block of East Elm Street on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 in Streator.

The Streator Police Department (Scott Anderson)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator Police Department will be replacing one of its squad cars, following the Streator City Council’s approval during its meeting this week.

Council approved the department to purchase another Ford Explorer from Morrows Brothers Ford for $58,153.

During budget discussions for this year, it was agreed upon that the car would be paid for from the drug enforcement fund, rather than the general fund.

Replacing the oldest explorer would keep their patrol fleet at eight cars, with two dedicated to K9 units.

