Mendota District 280 Board of Education announces personnel changes

Teachers, coaches and bus drivers among additions

At the Mendota Township High School District 280 Board of Education's last meeting, a number of personnel employment actions were approved.

By Mathias Woerner

At the Mendota Township High School District 280 Board of Education’s last meeting, a number of personnel employment actions were approved.

The board hired two teachers for the 2026-27 school year. Josef McKee was hired as a science teacher, and Aaron Beale was hired as a math teacher.

The board hired Jennifer Watson as a second shift custodian, effective at the end of May 2026. Watson is currently a cafeteria worker in the district.

The district is now looking for a replacement for Watson’s current position for the 2026-2027 school year.

The board hired two bus drivers, Christal Bush and Tonie Whisenton.

The board approved a pair of volunteer coaches. Logan Griggs will coach baseball and Madeline Piller will coach track.

The board hired Cody Zinke as a summer weight room supervisor.

The board accepted the resignation of Jared Ortega as a concession supervisor, effective at the end of this school year.

The board accepted the resignation of Chris Salazar as an assistant volleyball coach, effective immediately.

