Prosecutors want Peru cocaine suspect jailed before trial

A Peru woman charged with possessing nearly 2 pounds of cocaine was jailed Friday after La Salle County prosecutors alleged she violated her pre-trial release. Charnelle Mond plans to argue for another chance.

Mond, 29, also listed in La Salle, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with a new charge of unlawful use of cannabis by a driver, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

While that charge pales in comparison to the 50 years she could face if convicted of her Super Class X cocaine charge, committing a Class A misdemeanor is grounds for a judge to revoke pre-trial release and jail a suspect until trial.

Mond asked for time to huddle with her legal counsel and argue later for another crack at pre-trial release. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. agreed and set a hearing for March 2.

In a Friday filing, prosecutors said Mond was pulled over for speeding late Thursday in La Salle. The patrol officer caught a whiff of cannabis and Mond acknowledged carrying 2 grams of cannabis, not packaged. Even though recreational cannabis is legal in Illinois, that’s a no-no.

Prosecutors argued it should also be the last straw. Mond, they wrote, is on home confinement with GPS monitoring yet the device set off 13 alarms for violations, three of which resulted in reports filed in the courts.

“It is evident (Mond) has no respect for the grace she has been given by this court under the Pretrial Fairness Act in this cause,” wrote prosecutor Laura Hall, “and will continue to violate the conditions of her home confinement if her pre-trial release is not revoked.”

Mond was charged April 25, 2024, after drug agents raided a Peru dwelling and seized about 900 grams of purported cocaine. She would face 12 to 50 years in prison if convicted.

A second suspect, 40-year-old Robert L. Wright, has been in custody since the 2024 bust. Wright was charged not only for the drugs for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Prosecutors persuaded the judge that Wright was within “arm’s reach” of a firearm during the drug raid.