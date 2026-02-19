Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

Sex offender gets 3 years for solicitation in Mendota

Dalzell man violated sex offender registration act, prosecutors say

Edward W. Pickford

Edward W. Pickford (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

By Tom Collins

A registered sex offender is headed to prison for three years after pleading guilty Thursday totrying to solicit a teenage girl in Mendota.

Edward W. Pickford, 28, of Dalzell pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of indecent solicitation of a child and violating the Sex Offender Registration Act, both Class 3 felonies carrying two to five years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, La Salle County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second count of solicitation. Prosecutors further agreed to a pair of three-year sentences, which Pickfordwill serve concurrently.

Pickford declined to address Circuit Judge Michelle A. Vescogni before sentencing.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to call a teen who alerted Mendota police inOctoberthat she had been contacted via social media by a man who tried to solicit an illicit act.

Police traced the social media account to Pickford, a registered sex offender who had previously served an 18-month sentence for solicitation and who had pleaded guilty to being in a restricted school zone.

Pickford provided a statement in which he admitted to the illicit contact with the teen and to not alerting authorities to opening his social media account.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.