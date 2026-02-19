Immanuel Lutheran Church of Earlville partnering for Lutherdale retreat

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville is partnering with Lutherdale to provide children with an opportunity for a confirmation retreat Mar 6-8. (Mathias Woerner)

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville is partnering with Lutherdale to provide children with an opportunity for a confirmation retreat March 6-8.

The two-night retreat runs from 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Mar 8.

Tickets for the retreat cost $125 per person. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deadline to register and submit a final payment is two weeks before the start of the retreat.

Interested campers and chaperones must register online with the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Earlville group.

Church groups must provide one chaperone for every eight campers of each gender attending. Chaperones will be asked to assist in leading Bible study and program activities.​​​

Lutherdale was founded as a summer camp for kids in 1944. As a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, it welcomes all denominations and faiths to experience its sites and programs.

For more information, including a list of supplies to bring for the retreat, visit lutherdale.org or call 262-742-2352.

To register for the retreat, click here.