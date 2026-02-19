Chicago Bears bring charity basketball to Illinois Valley in 1986

Chicago Bears safety Shaun Gayle runs in for a layup against IVCC during the Good News Bears game on Thursday, Feb. 20, 1986 at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby. (La Salle NewsTribune File Photo)

Just weeks after winning Super Bowl XX, members of the Chicago Bears brought their talents to the hardwood in the Illinois Valley.

On Feb. 20, 1986, Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby hosted the “Good News Bears,” a charity basketball team made up of Chicago Bears players.

The IVCC gym was filled to capacity, with 1,400 fans braving heavy snow to attend the United Way fundraiser. Though some fans had hoped for bigger names from the Super Bowl roster, the evening proved memorable, especially for the many kids who gathered autographs and met their football heroes up close.

The Good News Bears featured a rotating squad of about six players who traveled frequently for exhibition games throughout the 1970s and 1980s, raising money for local causes.

The IVCC appearance marked the first of many stops in the Illinois Valley. Over the years, the team also played at Hall High School in Spring Valley, Prouty Gym in Princeton, and in La Moille, Ottawa and Streator.

Former Hall High School athletic director Frank Colmone remembers bringing the team to Spring Valley in 1975 and again in 1980. One event alone raised $9,000 for the Hall High School booster club — a significant sum at the time.

“The booster club came up with the idea, reached out to Bears management and it was a huge success,” Colmone said.

Colmone remains close friends to this day with former Bears defensive tackle Jim Osborn, who played with Gary Fencik, Doug Plank, Greg Latta, Allan Ellis and Revie Sorey during the game at Hall.

At IVCC, the men’s basketball team was out of town that night and the weather was very bad. Fans were disappointed with the Bears turnout and expected bigger names. The Bears were led by player-coach Ray Cross. Joining him were Revie Sorey, offensive guard Stefan Humphries, cornerback Shaun Gayle and linebacker Dan Rains. Cornerback Mike Richardson was scheduled to appear but was unable to attend due to the severe weather.

Despite the snowy conditions and roster changes, the Good News Bears delivered an entertaining night of basketball. More importantly, the event raised funds for the United Way of the Illinois Valley. The Bears beat IVCC 60-54.