La Salle to consider school request for new stop sign

Have your foot ready to brake at Illinois and Lindberg in La Salle: A new stop or yield sign may be going in.

Tuesday, the La Salle City Council voted 6-0 (Aldermen Tom Ptak and John “Doc” Lavieri had excused absences) to direct a request from the La Salle Elementary School District to the streets and alleys committee.

If granted, the traffic sign would be installed at the northwest corner of the intersection to control southbound traffic.

Separately, the council accepted reports from the Illinois Department of Revenue showing sales tax receipts. The city collected $2.3 million, which represents the city’s share of all retail sales, through Nov. 30. December totals will be available in March.

While not unhappy with the record total, finance director John Duncan IV said the figures are skewed and may not indicate a surge in retail activity. Illinois shifted the way retail data is tabulated and most totals now are inflated.

“There’s no new industry that I’m aware of that’s having such an impact,” Duncan said.

Finally, raffle licenses were granted to: LPHS Foundation for Education Enrichment; Starved Rock Runners; Hegeler Carus Mansion Organization; The Wave for Charities for a 2026 Raffle License; La Salle Fire Fighter Association for a 2026 Raffle License.