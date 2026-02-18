Heritage Harbor releases new details, renderings for waterfront event space

An official rendering shows The Vue at Heritage Harbor, a new waterfront event venue under construction along the Illinois River in Ottawa and slated to open in August. (Photo Provided By Heritage Harbor)

Heritage Harbor in Ottawa has unveiled more details of its upcoming waterfront event venue, now officially named The Vue.

The venue will be open to host weddings, business parties and other private events in a modern space overlooking the harbor and the Illinois River.

Director of Hospitality Richard Crum said the name comes from the building’s elevated view of the water and landscape.

“‘The Vue’ captures exactly what makes this space special,” Crum said. “It’s about perspective, the view of the harbor, the experience for guests and the moments people will remember long after their event. Just as importantly, the space was intentionally designed to be flexible, allowing it to transform seamlessly from an elegant wedding reception to a polished corporate gathering or community celebration.”

According to a news release, the venue will feature expansive windows and an open layout designed to accommodate a range of event styles and sizes. The interior can be customized for both intimate ceremonies and large-scale receptions or business functions.

Construction is ongoing and the venue is slated to open this August. Renderings, events and booking information are available at Heritage Harbor’s website.