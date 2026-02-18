8th grade students invited to ‘Shadow Days’ at St. Bede

An eighth grade student shadows a freshmen class at St. Bede Academy during the annual eighth grade Shadow Days opportunity. This year’s Shadow Days are taking place from Feb. 25, 2026, until March. All 8th graders are welcome to sign up. (Photo provided by Gol)

St. Bede Academy will host the annual eighth-grade “Shadow Days” beginning Wednesday, Feb. 25, and running through March.

These days give local eighth-grade students a first-hand look at the life of a St. Bede Bruin. Participants will follow current freshmen through their classes, have lunch on campus, and speak with students and teachers about the Bruin experience. There is no cost to attend.

All eighth-grade students are welcome to sign up. Register at www.st-bede.com/shadow. Families will be contacted with information regarding daily procedures and lunch information.

For questions, contact Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at 815-250-0279 or jsteben@st-bede.com.