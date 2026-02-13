Marquette falls to Midland 74-42 in regular-season finale

Marquette's Kaitlyn Davis eyes the hoop as Midland's Anna McGlasson defends on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 at Midland High School. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette finished the regular season in unceremonious fashion at Midland on Thursday night, losing to the Timberwolves 74-42.

“We just didn’t do enough down low tonight,” Marquette head coach Eric Price said. “All year long we’ve struggled against teams with height and we knew coming in that they had a size advantage so it would again be a tricky matchup.”

That size difference showed up immediately.

Midland (23-7, 5-2) junior center Anna McGlasson took control in the paint, finishing with 25 points and 12 rebounds. The Timberwolves also knocked down 12 3-pointers, forcing Marquette out of its zone defense early.

“We came out in zone and they shot us out of it,” Price said. “We went to man and made a little run, but we just didn’t have enough gas to stay with them throughout.”

Midland's Ella Foster and Marquette's Chloe Thrush go after a loose ball under the hoop on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 at Midland High School. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette lost to Midland earlier this year by a wide-margin, but Timberwolves head coach Xavier Warren said his team has come a long way since then.

The T-Wolves have won 10 straight games to finish out the regular season, with their first and last wins being against Marquette. Warren made sure to give credit to his senior leadership for the late-season surge.

“With the way we’re playing right now, momentum is important,” Warren said. “And I can’t say enough about the way our leaders have stepped up down the stretch. Our seniors have been the driving force of it all. They’re hungry for regionals, but they also understand it’s one game at a time.”

Thursday marked the final home game for Midland’s senior class, including guard Jordyn Pyles, who delivered 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“It was really special to end it with a win,” Pyles said. “Marquette is a good team and they’ve been playing hard all year. To win like that in our last time ever playing here was special for us.”

“But our coaches always preach to us that it doesn’t matter what your record is going into regionals because when it starts, you’re 0-0 and everything falls behind you.”

Marquette's Hunter Hopkins drives to the hoop as Midland's Adalynn Stickel defends on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 at Midland High School. (Scott Anderson)

Warren said the team acknowledged the moment before tipoff.

“We told them not to get sentimental, but they knew tonight was the last time they’re going to play on this court,” Warren said. “They were a little emotional afterward, but super excited to put up 74 in their last home game. It’s certainly an exclamation point on a great regular season.”

Marquette’s leading scorer was junior guard Kaitlyn Davis, who finished with 23 points, two rebounds and two steals.

Reflecting on a long regular season, Price said the message to his team was to treat the postseason as a brand new season.

“We’re going to have flush this one and forget about it because everything that matters is right in front of us this weekend,” Price said. “Regionals are anybody’s game.”

The Cru will open regional play on Saturday.