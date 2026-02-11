Star Union Spirits reopens tasting room after fire damage forces closure

Firefighters gather outside of Fire On Fifth in the Westclox building on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in Peru. A working fire started in the storage room inside of Fire on Fifth. The fire started at 10a.m. Fire departments from Utica, Oglesby Peru and La Salle all assisted on the scene. La Salle and Peru EMS were also dispatched. The entire Westclox building was evacuated. Two employees were transported by ambulance for smoke inhalation. A smoke detector inside Star Union Spirits triggered an alarm, prompting a fast response from firefighters. (Scott Anderson)

Star Union Spirits is reopening its tasting room this week following a Jan. 20 fire that forced a temporary closure.

The fire began in a storage space at Fire on Fifth, which shares the Westclox building’s Atrium with Star Union Spirits. Fire on Fifth reopened Saturday.

Star Union Spirits was not directly damaged by the fire, but smoke traveled into the space, causing significant smoke damage, according to a statement posted to the distillery’s social media.

As a precaution, the La Salle County Health Department and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission shut down Star Union Spirits.

“Since the fire, our distillery has been closed to the public, and losses have continued to mount, including the destruction of a batch of rum, molasses, grain inventory, and bottled spirits,” the statement said. “Over the past several weeks, the Star Union Spirits team has worked tirelessly to deep-clean, reorganize, and restore our distillery.”

The distillery passed required health inspections and was approved to restart production, resume distribution and reopen the tasting room.

“After nine years of building this business, reaching this milestone means a great deal to us, and we are grateful for the continued support of our community as we move forward,” the statement said.

This week’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

