Jefferson Elementary School announces January Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School celebrated its January Champions of the Charter with a luncheon from Jimmy John's. (Photo Provided By Ottawa Elementary School District)

Sixteen students from Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa were rewarded for showing empathy, kindness and making the classroom a positive learning environment for all.

They were treated to a celebratory luncheon provided by Jimmy John’s.

The students were joined by Ottawa Township High School basketball seniors, some of whom are former JES Panthers themselves.

January Champions of the Charter from kindergarten are Mylene F., Isabella G., and Bruce K.

January Champions of the Charter from first grade are Aviana M., Athena P., and Josiah V.

January Champions of the Charter from second grade are DeMario P., Tucker K., and Lili L.

January Champions of the Charter from third grade are Amanda M-M., Aviana D., and Thea J.

January Champions of the Charter from fourth grade are Jeremiah F., Sergio N., Brynlee L., and Carter A.