University of Illinois Extension seeks youth for Horse and Hippology Club

Kids interested in learning more about horses have an opportunity to join the Horse and Hippology Club, which is seeking participants for future programming.

An open house and practice dates have not yet been scheduled. University of Illinois Extension is currently gauging interest from youth in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, and Putnam counties.

The club is open to youth ages 8 to 18. Junior division participants must be 8 to 13, and senior division participants must be 14 to 18 as of Jan. 1 of this year.

Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H or own a horse to participate. The participation fee is $20 unless the youth is already a 4-H member.

Participants can compete in several events. Horse bowl is a quiz about horses. Hippology covers horse science and practical skills and horse speaking helps kids practice public speaking about horses and the 4-H Horse Project.

Anyone interested can visit Illinois Extension’s website for more information or contact them at 217-333-9295.