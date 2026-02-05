Ottawa Township High School recognizes student achievement at quarterly breakfast

Students recognized for their exceptional work take a picture with Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty, who sponsored this event along with his wife Amy. (Photo Provided By OTHS)

Ottawa Township High School hosted a quarterly student recognition breakfast on Friday, Jan. 30 to honor students nominated by faculty and staff for exceptional character and classroom performance.

English Students of the Month: Landon Brandt, Evelyn Andree and Leela Gromm

English Students of Integrity: Xina Perez, Leif Jorgenson, Aylah Santoy and Joey Brown

Math Students of the Month: Joey Liebhart, Eli Jeppson, Jaxon Rissman and Jaelyn Forino

Math Students of Integrity: Andrew Vercolio, Bella Knoll, Meredith Waldron and Dominic Melara

Pirate Nation Student Recognition Awards:

Work Ethic: Grant Smithmeyer and Thayden Downey

Leadership: Evelyn Andree and Wes Weatherford

Character: Jack Carroll and Ashlynne Ganiere