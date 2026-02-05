Bureau County basketball players continue to reach milestones: BCR Notebook

Bureau Valley's Libby Endress became the sixth BV girl to score 1,000 career points in a week that saw milestones reached around the area. (Mike Vaughn)

Bureau Valley junior Libby Endress is the latest area player in a surge of milestones this past week, becoming the Storm’s sixth 1,000-point scorer on Wednesday night.

She scored 14 points in the Storm’s 53-23 win over ROWVA-Williamsville to join the Storm’s 1,000-point club with 1,005 points. She will take aim on Saige Barnett’s Storm scoring record of 1,426 points. Barnett now teaches at BVHS and runs the scoreboard during the girls games at the Storm Cellar.

Endress has passed up her brothers Elijah (839) and Corbin (760) for career scoring, with only her uncle Phil Endress (1,463) left to track down on the family leaderboard.

Also in the Storm’s 1,000-point club are Bethany Ellis (1996-98) at 1,284, Christen Hurley (2015-18) at 1,199, Melanie Thompson (2007-10) at 1,147 and Kate Salisbury (2021-24) at 1,037.

• Princeton senior Keighley Davis became the all-time leading scorer for the Tigresses, passing Tiah Romagnoli (1,506), who held the record since 1999.

Davis wasn’t quite done yet. She became the all-time leading scorer at Princeton, girls or boys, passing up Noah LaPorte (1,616) with 29 points on Monday to raise her total to 1,624.

The Tigresses’ standout has passed up her dad, Spencer, who scored 1,429 points for Manlius, and her brother, Teegan, who scored 1,181 points for Princeton with only her uncle, Luke, who score 1,735 points for Manlius and Bureau Valley to catch on the family tree.

• Senior Lily McClain became the fifth St. Bede girl to score 1,000 points. She added 19 points in Tuesday’s win at Newark and has moved up to No. 4 all time, passing former teammate Ali Bosnich, now with 1,058 points and counting.

• Hall senior Braden Curran became the 13th 1,000-point scorer for the Red Devils in Hall’s win over rival St. Bede. He added 11 points Tuesday at Mendota to raise his career totals to 1,020, passing Ken Meek, who scored 1,017 points from 1950-52.

• Mendota senior Aden Tillman scored the first first six points of the game in Mendota’s 70-42 win over Hall Tuesday to become the 20th 1,000-point scorer in the rich tradition of Mendota boys basketball. He finished the night with 30 points and now rests at 1,026 overall.

Tillman’s brother, Cole, will be the next to reach 1,000 points, which could come as early as Friday, needing 21 points. Just a sophomore, Cole Tillman has the potential to continue to rise up the ranks in the Trojans’ scoring charts to target Mendota great Don Hamel’s record of 2,158.

Storm hit 20-win mark

A team milestone saw the Bureau Valley girls reach the 20-win plateau Wednesday for the first time since the 2009-10 season when the Storm went 20-9, winning a regional under coach Jeff Ohlson.

It’s an improvement of seven wins in coach Jon Henegar’s first season with the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament remaining.

“The 20 wins is a big accomplishment. You don’t get 20 wins every year,” Henegar said. “Girls basketball hasn’t had one since (the 2009-10) season.

“It’s hard to do. It’s a long season. There’s a lot of games. Injuries. Sickness. Not shooting well some nights. It’s a tough task, and they accomplished it, and I’m very proud of them.”

The Storm had back-to-back 20-win seasons in the second and third year of the program. John McKenzie’s Storm went 20-8 in 1996-97 and 24-3 in 1997-98, with regional championships each year.