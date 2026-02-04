Two face up to 40 years after Ottawa drug bust

Two Ottawa residents would face long prison sentences if convicted for a Tuesday drug bust that yielded 9 ounces of methamphetamine and an ounce of cocaine.

Damien M. Johnson, 29, and Kayla M. McCarthy, 23, both were charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver.

The meth charge carries an extended sentence of nine to 40 years with no possibility of probation. The cocaine charge carries six to 30 years, also without probation.

Johnson and McCarthy were transported to La Salle County Jail to await detention hearings, expected Thursday.

Both were charged following a search warrant executed at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Prairie Street, Ottawa, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Wednesday press release.

There, agents with multiple agencies seized 260 grams (9 ounces) of methamphetamine, 28 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of cocaine, 24 grams (about 0.9 ounce) of MDMA (ecstasy), 60.5 hydrocodone tablets, 8 grams (about a quarter ounce) of ketamine and a 473 mL bottle of liquid codeine.

At the time of his arrest, Trident said, Johnson was out on pre-trial release for aggravated fleeing/property damage in a La Salle County case.

Additional charges may be filed at Johnson’s first appearance, Trident said.

Trident agents were assisted by a La Salle County K9 Unit, Ottawa Police Department, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.