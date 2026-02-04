St. Bede, Hawk Auto kick off Lenten food drive with strong start

St. Bede Academy, in partnership with Hawk Auto Group, kicked off their Lenten food drive Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, with a Pack the Truck event. Fans and community members collected a total of 251 food items and $433.27. (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

During the event, fans and community members collected a total of 251 food items and $433.27. The results showcased strong community support for the food drive that will continue through March 31. Hawk Auto Group has pledged to donate $5 for every five food items collected, up to $1,000. All contributions will be divided between Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley and Illinois Valley Food Pantry in Peru to help support their annual Easter food distributions.

The community is welcome to take part in the food drive. Items can be dropped off at St. Bede Academy or at participating Hawk Auto Group locations. Starting Feb. 18, Hy-Vee in Peru will also have drop-off boxes set up in the store.