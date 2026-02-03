The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette’s Griffin Dobberstein

Marquette junior guard Griffin Dobberstein scored 17 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Friday’s 72-27 win over Lowpoint-Washburn. (Bill Freskos)

Four-hundred-six votes were cast in an online contest, and when the dust settled Marquette boys basketball’s Griffin Dobberstein claimed 154 of them to become a two-time Times Athlete of the Week.

Dobberstein scored a team-high 16 points and added eight rebounds as the Crusaders picked up a 56-41 road win at Newark.

Also on last week’s ballot were runner-up Anna Hjerpe (Serena girls basketball), LA Moton (Streator boys basketball) and Macy Gochanour (Fieldcrest girls basketball).

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Marquette's Griffin Dobberstein (22) dribbles the ball down the lane as Nate Swenson (3) of Newark defends earlier this season. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

This is your second consecutive school year winning The Times Athlete of the Week readers’ vote, last year during baseball season. How does it feel to have that kind of support from the Marquette community?

Dobberstein: The Marquette community is unlike any other, it is a family. For all of our sports here at Marquette there is an amazing amount of support from all of our fans. From the alumni to the parents of the students currently attending, they’re always giving us their full support.

How old were you when you started playing basketball, and what got you into the game?

Dobberstein: I[’ve been playing] basketball as long as I can remember, so about 3 to 4 years old. I was shown the game by my Uncle Mike, who took me to every basketball practice I could go too.

The team seems as if things have been jelling more and more as the season has played on. What’s been working for the Crusaders as you move toward putting everything together for a postseason run?

Dobberstein: The team throughout the year has become a full-on team through hardships we’ve faced. Using our bigs has been a big help this year, with both of them growing into their roles, and it has really opened up different opportunities. We have to stick to what our game plan is and execute the things that we can control. I’m excited to see what we are able to accomplish during the next month.

What are a few of your favorite high school gyms you’ve gotten the chance to play in?

Dobberstein: I would definitely say Bader, and then I do like playing at Hall’s gym.

What’s your favorite book or book series you’ve ever read?

Dobberstein: “I Had a Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story”

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Dobberstein: I would definitely say Ben Walker is the teammate that can always make me laugh.

You mentioned in last spring’s Q&A that you collect sports cards. What are a few of your favorites and/or the most valuable cards in your collection? Is there one card out there you don’t have but hope to track down someday?

Dobberstein: I would say the most valuable cards I have, at least around our area, would be the 1985 Chicago Bears McDonald’s set. There isn’t a specific card that I’ve necessarily wanted to chase down or hopefully get, but I’m a big fan of Steph Curry, so any one of his top-tier cards.

Seasonal question: Who are you picking in this year’s Super Bowl?

Dobberstein: The Seattle Seahawks.

In addition to collecting sports cards, is there something else about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Dobberstein: I am a lifeguard.

Have you solidified any plans for after high school? Still planning to study physical therapy and play baseball?

Dobberstein: I haven’t set anything in stone yet, but I still plan to play baseball. And instead of physical therapy, I plan to study fire science, eventually leading to becoming an EMT and a fireman.