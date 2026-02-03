Keighley Davis sets all-time Princeton school scoring record: Monday’s BCR roundup

enior Keighley Davis received a commemorative basketball after becoming Princeton's all-time leading scorer, boys or girls, Monday night at Prouty Gym. She score 29 points to lead the Tigresses to a 49-39 win over Marquette. (Mike Vaughn)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Princeton 49, Marquette 39: Keighley Davis had a memorable senior night, scoring 29 points Monday night at Prouty Gym to become the all-time leading scorer at Princeton High School, girls or boys.

She now has 1,624 career points, passing boys leader Noah LaPorte, who finished his career last year with 1,616 points. Davis now stands No. 4 all-time among Bureau County girls,

Payton Brandt added 11 points for the Tigresses, who improved to 20-6.

Kaitlyn Davis led the Crusaders with 16 points and Kinley Rick had 12.

Bureau Valley 53, Princeville 39: Brynley Doty scored 17 points and Libby Endress added 14 to lead the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference win on the road Monday.

Also for the Storm (19-8, 7-2), Emily Wright had nine points and Brooke Helms added seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 68, Bureau Valley 62: The hot-shooting Bruins hit nine 3-pointers on the. night to take the nonconference victory at the Academy Monday night

Gino Ferrari led the Bruins with 19 points with Alec Tomsha adding 17 and Geno Dinges 14.

The Storm had four players in double figures with Carson Gruber (16), Blake Foster (14), Carter Chhim (12) and Wyatt Birkey (10).