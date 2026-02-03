A look at the St. Bede girls 1,000-point club

Lili McClain became the fifth 1,000-point scorer in the 43-year history of St. Bede girls basketball program, now with 1,039 points and counting. She will take aim on former teammate Ali Bosnich, who stands No. 4 at 1,054, in tonight’s game with Newark. Here’s a look at the 1,000-point scorers for the Bruins.
|Player (years played)
|Points
|Katie Carls (2003-06)
|1,471
|Maria Lorenzi (1990-94)
|1,453
|Taleah Sanford (2001-04)
|1,132
|Ali Bosnich (2021-24)
|1,054
|Lili McClain (2022-present)
|1,039