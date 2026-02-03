Shaw Local

A look at the St. Bede girls 1,000-point club

Lili McClain (23) of St. Bede shoots free-throw during game against Hall on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Lili McClain (23) of St. Bede shoots a free throw during game against Hall on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. She scored 17 points, raising her career total to 1,039 as the fifth 1,000-point scorer in program history. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Lili McClain became the fifth 1,000-point scorer in the 43-year history of St. Bede girls basketball program, now with 1,039 points and counting. She will take aim on former teammate Ali Bosnich, who stands No. 4 at 1,054, in tonight’s game with Newark. Here’s a look at the 1,000-point scorers for the Bruins.

Player (years played)Points
Katie Carls (2003-06)1,471
Maria Lorenzi (1990-94)1,453
Taleah Sanford (2001-04)1,132
Ali Bosnich (2021-24)1,054
Lili McClain (2022-present)1,039
