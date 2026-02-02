Hall of Fame class brings state champs, all-staters together at Hall

Al Baldonado speaks as he's inducted into the 2026 Hall High School Hall of Fame on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Tom Keegan remembers when Al Baldonado attended his first cross country practice at Hall High School and that he was not exactly grasping the concept that running would be included.

“I had to politely ask him, ‘would you please run?’” said the Hall coach.

Baldonado got the message, launching an all-state career in cross country and track for the Red Devils.

On Saturday, Baldonado was one of three recipients for the Hall High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony joined by all-state golfer Jim Thompson (class of 1998) and the Red Devils’ 2018 state champion baseball team.

Baldonado soaked up the moment and memories on Saturday.

“I got my start here at Hall High School and it set up a foundation for me moving into college,” he said. “I feel like it was humble beginnings, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it was lacking or anything like that. It was a very unique environment to be a part of, a really small town feel. I kind of miss that in the real world. It’s a great honor to be inducted.”

Baldonado, a two-time all-stater and BCR Runner of the Year in cross country and three-time state qualifier, placing fourth in the 3,200 as a senior in track, admitted not giving the Hall of Fame any thought, especially at his age.

“I didn’t think I was of the age to be inducted into the Hall of Fame yet,” he said with a laugh. “That’s another humbling thing. It’s great and I’m just appreciative of the coaches at Hall.”

Keegan had an unique perspective with the 2026 Hall of Fame class as Baldonado’s cross country coach, but also as coach of a state champion baseball team.

Baldonado described Keegan as a “baseball coach by trade” who developed a great touch for coaching the mental approach of cross country runners.

“He was one of the best running coaches you could have because he was really big on mental skills. I think that really set me up to succeed in high school and on to college,” said Baldonado, who became a three-time Div. 3 All-American at North Central College and coached at Heartland College.

Jimmy Thompson speaks during his induction ceremony at the 2026 Hall High School Hall of Fame as former coach Gary Carruthers watches with a smile on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Thompson, who was a two-time state medalist and the inaugural BCR Golfer of the year as a senior in 1997, said the Hall of Fame honor was more than about himself.

“It’s a fabulous honor. Not just for myself, but our high school and really our class of ‘98,” he said. “We had quite a group of athletics. I think were four or five of us who participated in Div. 1 athletics. Really all of us pushed each other and I think we helped each other. It’s just a nice honor to be recognized among my peers of my graduating class.”

Thompson didn’t recognize the Hall campus for Saturday’s homecoming with the former high school building he attended now history.

“I had to laughed when I pulled up. For some reason, I thought the gym was in the same location, just had been redone. Quickly realized, no that’s not the case,” he said.

Thompson, who went on to golf for Loyola University of Chicago, has been in the golf business for 26 years. He’s now a regional director for small golf management company based out of Wisconsin and owns couple indoor golf facilities.

Hall Red Devils 2018 2A State Champions pose for photo at the 2026 Hall High School Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Hall High School in Spring Valley. Players inducted include Chance Resetich, Brayden DeBates, Cole Wozniak, Christian Stefaniak, Cam McDonald, Sean Riordan, Conner Ripka, Ty Rybarczyk, James Mautino, Matt Hultz, Payton Plym, Devin Soldati, Grant Resetich, Trez Rybarczyk, Jimmy DeAngelo, Gunner McCormick, Brant Vanaman, and Alec Bulak with coaches Tom Keegan, Matt McDonald, Kevin Sangston, Randy Tillman and Rhodes Garland. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Eleven of the 18 members and four coaches of the Red Devils state championship team that took Class 2A baseball by storm in 2018 were in attendance. Keegan talked how all team members played a part in the team’s success.

“Everybody had a role and they all embraced their role,” he said, noting how reserve Gunner McCormick kept the bench energized and into the game. “They were a brotherhood who loved the game and loved each other.”

Assistant coach Matt McDonald, the team’s pitching guru, said it was good to see the boys, many of them who went on to successful collegiate careers.

“It’s good to see them and hang out and hear the stories of the season,” he said. “Finally get their home that they deserve to get in the Hall of Fame is something to be proud of.”

They always say stories get better over time. In this case, when you win a state championship, there’s not much if anything needed to embellish the memories.

“That’s something that’s going to be permanent for them,” McDonald said. “We’re what seven years out now and it’s starting to get where they appreciate it a lot more. When we were in the moment, they had the expectations and dream that’s what they wanted to do. It was mission accomplished at the time.

“Now that they’re done with their college career, it’s starting to mean a lot, especially when they start having kids and going through the same cycle again.”

Keegan, who introduced both Baldonado and his baseball team, said the Hall of Fame is just a good way to showcase what Hall High School athletics is all about.

“Just means over the years we’ve had a lot of really good kids. Whether it’s an individual like Al or the baseball team of ‘18 at this place may go in cycles but we’ve had some good ones over the years,” he said.

“It’s nice to reflect back once in awhile what took place. Every now and I then I’ll get a text or I’ll shoot off a text and that just kind of brings back more memories. Pretty neat.”