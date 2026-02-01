Streator library events set for February

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for February.
- V-Day Card Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Feb. 9, through Saturday, Feb. 14. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.
- Lego Club: Monday, Feb. 9, through Saturday, Feb. 14. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
- I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Library Book Club: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Participants will be able to discuss and share thoughts on books. The club is open to adults.
- Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Attendees can create watercolor paintings. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.
- Valentine Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Participants will be able to listen Valentine stories and make a Valentine card. The story time is open to children ages newborn to five.
- Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.
- Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. Participants will be able to research true crime, discuss whodunits, and play a murder mystery game. The meetup is open to teens and adults.
- Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.
- Theater and Special Makeup: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Participants will be able to learn about and interact with special effects and stage makeup. The event is open to children ages eight and older.
- Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Attendees can create acrylic paintings. The program is intended for children ages 10 and older.
- History of the Winter Olympics Zoom: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, in the library’s Soderstrom room. Participants will be able to learn about the Olympic Winter Games history. The event also will explore the 1932 and 1980 Lake Placid games.
- Ada Twist Playtime: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Attendees can learn about how Ada Twist can play, experiment, and explore. The program is open to children.
- I Spy Valentine- In Real Life: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden Valentine’s surprises and clues. The event is intended for children and teens.