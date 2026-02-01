Streator library events set for February

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for February.

V-Day Card Scavenger Hunt: Monday, Feb. 9, through Saturday, Feb. 14. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Lego Club: Monday, Feb. 9, through Saturday, Feb. 14. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

I saw it on Pintrest: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Attendees can replicate Pinterest DIYs. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

Library Book Club: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Participants will be able to discuss and share thoughts on books. The club is open to adults.

Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Attendees can create watercolor paintings. The event is intended for children ages 10 and older.

Valentine Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10. Participants will be able to listen Valentine stories and make a Valentine card. The story time is open to children ages newborn to five.

Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. Attendees can play classic and modern games. The program is intended for teens ages 10 and older.

Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. Participants will be able to research true crime, discuss whodunits, and play a murder mystery game. The meetup is open to teens and adults.

Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is intended for children ages newborn to four.

Theater and Special Makeup: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Participants will be able to learn about and interact with special effects and stage makeup. The event is open to children ages eight and older.

Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12. Attendees can create acrylic paintings. The program is intended for children ages 10 and older.

History of the Winter Olympics Zoom: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, in the library's Soderstrom room. Participants will be able to learn about the Olympic Winter Games history. The event also will explore the 1932 and 1980 Lake Placid games.

Ada Twist Playtime: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Attendees can learn about how Ada Twist can play, experiment, and explore. The program is open to children.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Attendees can learn about how Ada Twist can play, experiment, and explore. The program is open to children. I Spy Valentine- In Real Life: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Participants will be able to search the library for hidden Valentine’s surprises and clues. The event is intended for children and teens.