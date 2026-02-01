Princeton church to hold community building open house Feb. 15

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will hold an open house for community members to view its new Community Life Center Building from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, at the church.
The open house includes building tours. Refreshments will be served.
The church created the idea for the community building in 2017. The Evangelical Covenant Church voted to begin a capital campaign drive in January of 2020. The building broke ground in September of 2022.
The Community Life Center Building opened in the fall of 2025. The building includes a commercial-grade kitchen, five classrooms, and a 6,000-square-foot gym featuring volleyball, pickleball, and basketball courts.
The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.
For more information, call 815-875-2124.