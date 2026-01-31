Former Monterey Mushrooms plant sees partial sale

A view the Monterey Mushrooms plant on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Princeton. The company has confirmed that it will close two of its mushroom growing locations by the end of January 2024, including the facilities in Princeton and Orlando, Fl. The plant employees more than 200 jobs and it has been in operation for over 50 years. (Scott Anderson)

Portions of the former Monterey Mushrooms property in Princeton have been sold, though the main processing plant remains unsold, according to the real estate agent involved in the transaction.

According to Bureau County documents, Sundog Roamer LLC is listed as the buyer of the property. However, David Sickley, the listing agent, said the 250,000-square-foot mushroom processing facility and the immediate 50 acres surrounding it have not been sold.

Sickley said the sale involved about 150 acres of excess land, while the main building and nearby property have been off the market for several months.

It is not yet clear what Sundog Roamer LLC plans to do with the land, and the company was not available for comment as of Thursday, Jan. 29.

Property-transfer records show Monterey Mushrooms sold land connected to the former Princeton plant to Sundog Roamer LLC in December for $974,100.

The plant closed over two years ago due to financial reasons, including the fallout of the pandemic in 2020.

Monterey Mushrooms had been in operation for nearly 47 years in the Princeton area and at one time employed between 525 and 550 individuals in the 250,000 square foot facility located on U.S. 6.