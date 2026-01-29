Shaw Local

Tri-County Opportunities Council scholarships open; deadline is March 13

Tri-County Opportunities Council Community Action Agency logo (Photo provided by Tri-County Opportunities Council)

By Bill Freskos

The Tri-County Opportunities Council announced that applications are open, and it will award at least 10 scholarships to income-eligible students this year.

The scholarships are for $2,000 each and can be used at a college, university or trade school. Students may attend in-state or out-of-state institutions and may enroll in in-person or virtual programs.

Eligible applicants must be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside counties and be members of an income-eligible household.

Students enrolled full time with at least 12 semester hours may qualify for the full $2,000 award. Part-time students also are eligible to apply, although scholarship amounts would be awarded on a prorated basis if selected.

More information and application materials are available by calling 800-323-5434, ext. 710, or visiting tcochelps.org. The application deadline is March 13.

