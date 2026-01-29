The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa boys wrestling’s Wes Weatherford

After winning an online vote earlier this month by capturing 48.6% of the votes on a ballot that also included runner-up Lily Deibel (Marquette girls wrestling), Jaylei Leininger (FCW girls basketball) and Cody Kulbartz (Newark boys basketball), Ottawa boys wrestling’s Wes Weatherford was named The Times Athlete of the Week.

Weatherford topped two state-ranked opponents on his way to the 190-pound championship at the Ed Ewoldt Memorial Invitational at Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Ottawa’s Wes Weatherford defeats Morris’ Owen Olsen in the 190-pound match of the rivals' December meeting in Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Weatherford: All of my friends took German their first two years of high school, so they called me Ze Ves.

On your way to the championship at Wheaton-Warrenville South, you had to fight past a couple of state-ranked wrestlers. Is that extra motivation going into a match when you see your opponent is recognized as one of the best in the state?

Weatherford: Yes, I believe the better quality wrestler I have, the better I wrestle.

What are your expectations for this season, both as a team and individually?

Weatherford: As a team, I want us to improve our dual record from the previous year; and for myself, I would like 40-plus wins and to be a state qualifier.

How old were you when you first began wrestling, and what got you into the sport?

Weatherford: I started wrestling at 9 years old. My friend Reily Leifheit, who wrestles for Marquette, was who got me into the sport. We went to Deer Park together, and he got me interested.

What are a few of your favorite venues you’ve had the chance to compete in?

Weatherford: My favorite venue was when I wrestled at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer.

What’s your favorite book or book series you’ve ever read?

Weatherford: My favorite books are “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey” [by Homer].

Which one of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Weatherford: Rizon Contreras and Mark Munson are tied. They are both hilarious!

If you could see any musical artist in concert anywhere in the world tomorrow night, all expenses paid, who would you choose and where would you see them?

Weatherford: I would like to see Metallica at Soldier Field.

The team’s going out to a local restaurant to celebrate a big win, and you get to choose the place. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?

Weatherford: Tapatios, and I am getting three steak quesadillas.

Seasonal question: If you’re a football fan, who are you predicting will win this year’s Super Bowl?

Weatherford: The Seattle Seahawks.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Weatherford: I am actually intelligent. I am not a meathead that just plays sports.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Weatherford: Yes, I plan to be an engineer and want to walk on and play football at a small Division I college.