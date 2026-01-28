Ottawa tops Kewanee for 10th win : The Times Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Ottawa 52, Kewanee 32: At Kewanee, the Pirates improved to 10-8 on the season with the triumph over the Boilermakers.

Tri-Valley 68, Flanagan-Cornell 46: At Downs, the Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference contest to the host Vikings.

Lexington 58, Fieldcrest 49: At Minonk, the Knights fell in the HOIC game to the Minutemen.

Girls basketball

Serena 45, Reed-Custer 43: At Braidwood, Kendall Whiteaker scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds to help the Huskers (15-10) earn the road victory over the Comets.

Anna Hjerpe added 10 points, Parker Twait eight points, and Brynley Glade seven points.

Plano 54, Newark 23: At Newark, the Norsemen fell to the visiting Reapers.

Tri-Valley 55, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 24: At Downs, the Falcons dropped the HOIC game to the Vikings.

Emma Palaschak led FCW with 12 points.

Girls bowling

Streator 2,425, St. Bede 2,345: At the Streator Elks Club, the Bulldogs improved to 5-3 on the season with the 80-pin victory over the Bruins.

Streator was led by Lily Michael (507 series, 181 high game), Lisa Lopez (457, 157), Kaitlyn Pettyjohn (407, 156), Jenna Onasch (400, 155), Miryssa Ashlock (400, 155) and Giselle Guadarrama (346, 127).