La Salle County grand jury: Jan. 26, 2026

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

Jacob D. Shelton, 27, of Streator (aggravated battery)

David D. Shelton, 54, of Streator (two counts of aggravated battery)

Christopher J. Shoji, 37, of Streator (driving while suspended)

David L. Intravaia, 25, of Lockport (driving while suspended)

Gloria M. Kramer, 55, of Yorkville (unlawful possession of a controlled substance)

Deon R. Kelly, 50, of University Park (aggravated domestic battery; domestic battery)

Jaleel R. Berry, 34, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver)

Kenneth L. Crawford, 30, of Chicago (aggravated domestic battery)

Aaron F. Hamrick, 46, of Sandwich (aggravated fleeing and eluding)

Melvin L. Smith, 36, of Ottawa (aggravated domestic battery; two counts of domestic battery)

Madison L. Vargas, 21, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine)

George C. Schweickert, 55, of Ottawa (retail theft)

Joseph A. Wroblewski, 42, of Peru (aggravated domestic battery)

Stephen N. Borostowski, 30, of La Salle (driving while revoked; two counts of aggravated DUI)

Laron P. Croom, 36, of Joliet (retail theft)

Eugene Westbrook, 29, of Watseka (retail theft)

Ralph S. Learned, 40, homeless (criminal damage to government property)