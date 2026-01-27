Princeton FFA Alumni to sell pork chops at basketball game Feb. 13

The Princeton FFA Alumni will host a pork chop and pork burger stand at the Princeton vs. Hall basketball game on Friday. (Provided by Nathan Fay)

The Princeton FFA Alumni will host a pork chop and pork burger stand at the Princeton vs. Hall basketball game on Friday, Feb. 13.

The stand will be open from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the game or until supplies run out in the cafeteria of Princeton High School.

Proceeds from sales will support senior student scholarships awarded to Princeton FFA members, according to the organization.

Food supplies are limited.

The event is sponsored by Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ag View FS, Corteva R&D Center, Princeton Farm Bureau and Bureau County Farm Bureau.