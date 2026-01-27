Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Princeton FFA Alumni to sell pork chops at basketball game Feb. 13

Fundraiser supports senior scholarships for FFA members

Mike Herbert manning the grills at Fay's finest Foods with Timothy and Jim Fay at far left. The company will provide chicken, pork chop and walleye dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 3 for a scholarship fundraiser the Kane County Farm Bureau, 2N710 Randall Road, St. Charles.

The Princeton FFA Alumni will host a pork chop and pork burger stand at the Princeton vs. Hall basketball game on Friday. (Provided by Nathan Fay)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Princeton FFA Alumni will host a pork chop and pork burger stand at the Princeton vs. Hall basketball game on Friday, Feb. 13.

The stand will be open from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the game or until supplies run out in the cafeteria of Princeton High School.

Proceeds from sales will support senior student scholarships awarded to Princeton FFA members, according to the organization.

Food supplies are limited.

The event is sponsored by Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ag View FS, Corteva R&D Center, Princeton Farm Bureau and Bureau County Farm Bureau.

PrincetonBureau CountyIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois