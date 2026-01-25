IMUA offers four $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors

The Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) and member municipalities are offering four $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors in the area. (Photo provided by IMUA)

The Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) and member municipalities are offering four $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors in the area.

High school seniors in communities served by IMUA member utilities in Princeton, Ladd, Peru and Oglesby are eligible to apply, according to the organization.

Applications must include a short 500-word or fewer essay on one of four utility-related topics. The deadline is Friday, March 13.

IMUA, organized in 1948, represents the community and nearly 50 municipalities that operate their own electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and wastewater systems.

“Public power communities offer their customers a number of cost, efficiency, and service advantages compared to those served by other energy providers,” said Kevin M. Gaden, president and CEO of IMUA. “IMUA’s scholarship program is another example of how municipally owned and operated utility systems return value to their communities while supporting students pursuing college or trade education.”

For details and essay questions, visit imea.org/IMUAScholarship.html.

For questions, contact DeeDee Bunch at 217-789-4632 or dbunch@imea.org.