Truck crash Friday causes Peru power outage

A semitruck struck power line Friday at the corner of Shooting Park Road and Pulaski Street in Peru. (Photo Provided By Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski)

The city of Peru lost power last night when a semitruck hit a power line at the corner of Shooting Park Road and Pulaski Street, according to Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski and social media posts.

Authorities arrived on the scene and began working to get power restored. Most of the damage was alleviated as of this morning.

About 600 homes were affected by the outage.

As repairs are being made, Kolowski said residents should be prepared for the possibility of lights and power flickering on and off as repairs are completed.