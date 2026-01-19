Princeton Rotary Club opens 2026 scholarship applications

The Rotary Club of Princeton has revamped its donation process in order to streamline its non-profit organization and to support its mission. (Provided)

The Rotary Club of Princeton has announced that scholarship applications for 2026 are now open.

The Swan Eickmeier four-year scholarship is available to graduating seniors attending Princeton High School, Princeton Christian Academy or homeschooled students living in the Princeton School District who plan to attend an accredited college or university beginning fall 2026.

A maximum of three $5,000 scholarships will be awarded based on need and other achievements outlined in the application.

The Swan Eickmeier Community College/Vocational Scholarship is available to students planning to attend a two-year community college or private or trade school in pursuit of an associate’s degree or certificate. A maximum of two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded using the same criteria.

Applications are due by April 3 and are available at phs-il.org or princetonrotaryclub.com.

The Princeton Rotary Club will host a scholarship fair from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Prouty-Zearing Community Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton.

Graduating seniors are encouraged to attend to meet local scholarship representatives and make connections. Attendees will have a chance to win $250.