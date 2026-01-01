2025 new business review in the Illinois Valley: Coffee business strong in the Illinois Valley

Staff cut ribbon of the new cafe "The Daily Grind" on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, on Route 6 in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The Illinois Valley welcomed a few new coffee businesses this year.

A new cafe offering coffee, sweet treats and a welcoming space opened at 1746 Route 6, Suite B, Spring Valley.

The Daily Grind Specialty Cafe staff roast their own coffee, and the menu offers a traditional espresso bar, pour-over coffees and G2O, which is carbonated water, energy concentrate and fruit syrup.

The cafe also carries Spring Valley Bakery items that vary daily but include fruit danishes, turnovers, meltaways and twists. It also has a menu of in-house items, including pastries such as trifle cups and a gourmet grilled cheese menu.

Babs Brew opened in January at 2130 Fourth St. in downtown Peru. The immobile coffee trailer sells specialty coffee drinks.

Valley Babes also opened this year at 111 E. St. Paul St., Spring Valley, offering drip coffee, signature drinks, cold brew, tea, other drinks and a small food menu.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.