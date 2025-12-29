Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct. 1-15, 2025

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse: (BCR file)

Oct. 1, 2025

Deborah Chandler to Ashley and Richard Erwin, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Miller’s Fourth Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $60,000.

William Bauer and Dorothy Meyers to Filamona Nesteanu, warranty deed, Lot 53 in Brainard’s Addition in Buda, $11,500.

Oct. 2, 2025

Bonnie and Daniel Potthoff to Anthony Vaccaro III and Heather Vaccaro, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Selby Township, $78,000.

Marion Family Trust, Donald Marion (tr) and Geri Marion (tr) to Erica and William Lenihan, trustees’ deed, Lot 15 in Sunset Prairie Subdivision in Princeton, $310,000.

Aaron and Kenzie Nava to Dustin Strait, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Princeton, $75,000.

CH Refrigeration Inc. and Craig Kubichek to TW Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Concord Township, $8,500.

Nicholas Lange (adm) and Curtis Lange (decd) to Dorinda and Robert Lange, administrator’s deed, Lot C in Shifflett’s Addition in Walnut, $51,500.

Mark Morris Jr. and Jessica Morris to Brandi Vance, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Hill Farm Acres Section 1 in Walnut, $215,000.

Kenneth Brown to Jacqueline Davis, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 19 and part of Lot 3 in Block 19 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry $79,000.

David Burr to Nathan Oliver, warranty deed, part of Lot 93 in Princeton, $170,000.

Oct. 3, 2025

Bldg 105 Ace Road LLC to R&M Restaurant Group LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Princeton Township, $390,000.

Oct. 6, 2025

J Rayne LLC and Janelle McCarter to Bilal Hunani, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Princeton, $191,000.

Frank Fouts to Sondgeroth Holdings LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 25 in LaMoille Township, $150,000.

Luis Delao and Angelica Vera to Jorge Delao and Adriana Deleon, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 12 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $65,000.

Laurence Sondgeroth to Joshua Sondgeroth, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Clarion Township, $68,750.

Kenneth Riggs (decd) and Lori Stone (ex) to Marissa and Melissa Warzecha, executor deed, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Second North Addition in Sheffield, $107,500.

Oct. 7, 2025

Gregory and Jeffery Grieff to Elm City Lawn LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 21 and part of Lot 3 in Block 21 in North Addition in Princeton, $220,000.

Oct. 8, 2025

Chan Johansen to Robert Mukenschnabel, warranty deed, parts of Lot 125 in Tiskilwa, $17,000.

Oct. 9, 2025

Jayde Williams to Arik Johnson, warranty deed, part of Lot 34 and part of Lot 35 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $163,500.

Oct. 10, 2025

C Crane and Carolyn Schafer to Jack May, warranty deed, parts of Lot 4 in Covenant Children’s Home Subdivision in Princeton, $57,500.

Eran Salzmann to Audrey and Ryane Davis, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $65,000.

Oct. 14, 2025

Miranda Koester to Julie Rich, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Homeway Addition in Walnut, $87,000.

Oct. 15, 2025

Vernon Blackert Jr. (decd), Angela Cantrell (ex) and Cheryl DeRycke (ex) to Patrick Blackert, executor deed, parts of Section 31 in Mineral Township, $180,000.

Betty Blackert (decd), Betty Blackert Trust and Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown (tr) to Patrick Blackert, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 31 in Mineral Township, $180,000.

Pamela and Ronald Currier to Emma and Ryan Hansen, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Neponset Township, $230.000.