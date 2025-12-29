Shaw Local

Bureau County Property Transfers: Oct. 1-15, 2025

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

By Rita Roberts

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Oct. 1, 2025

Deborah Chandler to Ashley and Richard Erwin, warranty deed, Lots 15 and 16 in Miller’s Fourth Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $60,000.

William Bauer and Dorothy Meyers to Filamona Nesteanu, warranty deed, Lot 53 in Brainard’s Addition in Buda, $11,500.

Oct. 2, 2025

Bonnie and Daniel Potthoff to Anthony Vaccaro III and Heather Vaccaro, warranty deed, part of Section 24 in Selby Township, $78,000.

Marion Family Trust, Donald Marion (tr) and Geri Marion (tr) to Erica and William Lenihan, trustees’ deed, Lot 15 in Sunset Prairie Subdivision in Princeton, $310,000.

Aaron and Kenzie Nava to Dustin Strait, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Princeton, $75,000.

CH Refrigeration Inc. and Craig Kubichek to TW Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 10 in Concord Township, $8,500.

Nicholas Lange (adm) and Curtis Lange (decd) to Dorinda and Robert Lange, administrator’s deed, Lot C in Shifflett’s Addition in Walnut, $51,500.

Mark Morris Jr. and Jessica Morris to Brandi Vance, warranty deed, Lot 20 in Hill Farm Acres Section 1 in Walnut, $215,000.

Kenneth Brown to Jacqueline Davis, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 19 and part of Lot 3 in Block 19 in Myrick’s First Addition in Cherry $79,000.

David Burr to Nathan Oliver, warranty deed, part of Lot 93 in Princeton, $170,000.

Oct. 3, 2025

Bldg 105 Ace Road LLC to R&M Restaurant Group LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 4 in Princeton Township, $390,000.

Oct. 6, 2025

J Rayne LLC and Janelle McCarter to Bilal Hunani, warranty deed, part of Lot 12 and part of Lot 13 in Princeton, $191,000.

Frank Fouts to Sondgeroth Holdings LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 25 in LaMoille Township, $150,000.

Luis Delao and Angelica Vera to Jorge Delao and Adriana Deleon, warranty deed, Lot 6 in Block 12 in Greenwood’s Addition in Spring Valley, $65,000.

Laurence Sondgeroth to Joshua Sondgeroth, warranty deed, parts of Section 6 in Clarion Township, $68,750.

Kenneth Riggs (decd) and Lori Stone (ex) to Marissa and Melissa Warzecha, executor deed, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Second North Addition in Sheffield, $107,500.

Oct. 7, 2025

Gregory and Jeffery Grieff to Elm City Lawn LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 21 and part of Lot 3 in Block 21 in North Addition in Princeton, $220,000.

Oct. 8, 2025

Chan Johansen to Robert Mukenschnabel, warranty deed, parts of Lot 125 in Tiskilwa, $17,000.

Oct. 9, 2025

Jayde Williams to Arik Johnson, warranty deed, part of Lot 34 and part of Lot 35 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $163,500.

Oct. 10, 2025

C Crane and Carolyn Schafer to Jack May, warranty deed, parts of Lot 4 in Covenant Children’s Home Subdivision in Princeton, $57,500.

Eran Salzmann to Audrey and Ryane Davis, warranty deed, part of Lot 5 in Block 14 in Sheffield, $65,000.

Oct. 14, 2025

Miranda Koester to Julie Rich, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Homeway Addition in Walnut, $87,000.

Oct. 15, 2025

Vernon Blackert Jr. (decd), Angela Cantrell (ex) and Cheryl DeRycke (ex) to Patrick Blackert, executor deed, parts of Section 31 in Mineral Township, $180,000.

Betty Blackert (decd), Betty Blackert Trust and Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown (tr) to Patrick Blackert, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 31 in Mineral Township, $180,000.

Pamela and Ronald Currier to Emma and Ryan Hansen, warranty deed, parts of Section 10 in Neponset Township, $230.000.

