F-C’s Logan Ruddy sets tournament scoring record at Shipyard Showdown in win: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys basketball

Flanagan-Cornell 59, Somonauk 35: In the 13th-place game at the Shipyard Showdown Tournament on Saturday, the Falcons’ Logan Ruddy scored a game-high 24 points and also established a new tournament scoring record with 123 total points. The old record was 109 set in 2016 by Dwight’s Justin Fox.

F-C (3-8), which outscored the Bobcats 34-11 in the second half, also received 15 points from Cody Pinkerton and nine points from Reece Pelnarsh.

Somonauk (5-10) was led by eight points from Landon Johnson and seven points from Cole Gudmunson.

Wilmington 58, Woodland 54: In the fifth-place game at the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, Woodland (7-6) led 27-21 at halftime, but the Wildcats used a 17-4 third quarter to take the lead for good.

Nolan Price led Woodland with a game-high 24 points, while Nate Berry added 11 points.

Dwight 67, Seneca 64: In the seventh-place game at the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Fighting Irish saw a comeback bid fall just short against the Trojans.

Brayden Simek led Seneca (6-7) with 25 points, including six 3-pointers, while Zeb Maxwell and Brady Sheedy added 13 and 12 points respectively.

Dwight (4-7) was led by a game-high 27 points from Joey Starks, with Joe Duffy adding 18 points.

Serena 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 24: In the 11th-place game at the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Huskers jumped out to a 26-5 lead after the open quarter in the victory over the Panthers.

Payton Twait led Serena (7-5) with a game-best 21 points, with Wyatt Stone and Ethan Stark each adding nine points.

DePue 55, Earlville 31: In the 15th-place game at the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the Red Raiders trailed 18-8 after one quarter and 31-13 at halftime in the loss to the Little Giants.

Earlville (0-13) was led by 13 points from Colton Fruit with Landen Tirevold adding seven points.

Parkview Christian 43, Newark 39: In the consolation bracket at the Plano Christmas Classic, the Norsemen were outscored 13-3 in the final eight minutes in the loss to the Falcons.

Newark was led by Reggie Chapman (12 points, two assists, two steals) and Cody Kulbartz (11 points, 16 rebounds).

Newark plays Bremen at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Fieldcrest 47, Rock Falls 32: At the State Farm Classic at Normal West High School, the Knights led 28-11 at halftime in defeating the Rockets in quarterfinal play.

Kash Klendworth scored 23 points and Layten Gerdes 11 points for Fieldcrest, which advances to Monday’s semifinals against the winner of the Quincy Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Monday back at Normal West.

Indian Creek 56, Lexington 53: In the championship game of the Shipyard Showdown Tournament, the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves became the first team to win the event three times after topping the top-seeded Minutemen.

Girls basketball

Parkview Christian 46, Somonauk/Leland 19: In the championship game of the Earlville Holiday Tournament, the Bobcats fell short against the Falcons.

Alexa Larson led S/L with eight points, two rebounds and two steals. Ashley McCoy and Ellas Roberts were both named to the all-tournament team.

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 35: In the third-place game of the Earlville Holiday Tournament, the Falcons led 14-8 after one period and 30-22 at halftime in the win over the Royals.

Jaylei Leininger led FCW with 19 points, with Emma Palaschak adding 14 points, Kora Edens 12 points and Ava Prive seven points.

Earlville 30, Mendota 27: In the consolation championship of the Earlville Holiday Tournament on Saturday, the Red Raiders topped the Trojans.

Earlville was led by Audrey Scherer (nine points, 19 rebounds), Bailey Miller (five points, five rebounds) and Liz Vazquez (five steals).

On Friday, Earlville lost to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 45-15 (Miller six points, six rebounds; Addie Scherer 11 rebounds) and defeated West Carroll 66-40 (Audrey Scherer 16 points, 12 rebounds; Miller 14 points, six rebounds; Addie Scherer seven points, 14 rebounds, eight assists).

Serena 53, Orion 24: At the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede, the Huskers used 17 points from Kendall Whiteaker and 10 points from Parker Twait to top the Chargers.