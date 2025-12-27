Bureau County marriage licenses through Dec. 1, 2025

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Tamie Lynn Desmit-Rowland of Tampico and Paul James Forward of Tampico.

Austin Micheal Boswell of Ottawa and Alexis Marie Ickes of Ottawa.

Sandra Kay Vandersnick of Princeton and James Jay Jennings Jr. of Princeton.

Jordan Christopher Donaldson of Topeka, Kansas, and Kimberlynn Rae Maxon of Englewood, Colorado.

Brian Anthony Duran of Princeton and Amy Lyn Kowalczyk of Princeton.

Jose Emmanuel Candia Honorio of Spring Valley and Jessica Marie Heidebrink of Bloomington.

Casey Marie Mecum of Princeton and Joseph Timothy Starr of Princeton.