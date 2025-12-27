Bureau County area Christmas tournaments at a glance, Friday, Dec. 26

St. Bede head coach Tim Ptak talks to his team during a timeout in the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic on Friday, December 26, 2025 at St. Bede Academy in Peru. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Girls basketball

Ottawa Holiday Girls Tournament

TUESDAY: 11th place - Streator 32, Newark 25

9th place - L-P 51, Seneca 48

7th place - Plainfield 58, IVC 52

5th place - JCA 62, Fieldcrest 28

3rd place - Ottawa 51, Pontiac 46

1st place - Princeton 57, Metamora 44

Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede

STANDINGS: IVC 2-0, St. Bede 1-1, Brimfield 1-1, Sandwich 1-1, Serena 1-1, Orion 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

FRIDAY: Sandwich 42, Serena 35

Brimfield 59, Putnam County 16

St. Bede 45, Orion 36

IVC 65, Sandwich 27

Serena 41, Brimfield 22

Orion 58, Putnam County 27

IVC 59, St. Bede 51

SATURDAY: St. Bede vs. Brimfield, 9 a.m., Putnam County vs. IVC, 10:25 a.m., Brimfield vs. Orion, 11:50 a.m, IVC vs. vs. Serena, 1:15 p.m., Putnam County vs. Sandwich, 2:45 p.m., Serena vs. Orion, 4:10 p.m., St. Bede vs. Sandwich, 5:35 p.m.

Warkins Memorial Christmas Classic at Prophetstown

POOL A: Mercer County, Stockton, Stark County

POOL B: Wethersfield, Hall, Rockridge

POOL C: Kewanee, Monmouth-Roseville, Fulton

POOL D: Bureau Valley, E-P, Morrison

SATURDAY: Kewanee vs. Fulton, E-P vs. Morrison, 10 a.m.; Wethersfield vs. Hall, Mercer County vs. Stark County, 11:30 a.m., Morrison vs. Bureau Valley, Monmouth-Roseville vs. Kewanee, 1 p.m., Stockton vs. Mercer County, Rockridge vs. Wethersfield, 2:30 p.m., Fulton vs. Monmouth-Roseville, Bureau Valley vs. E-P, 4 p.m., Stark County vs. Stockton, Hall vs. Rockridge, 5:30 p.m.

MONDAY: Crossover games, 4 & 5:30 p.m., 1st place A vs. 1st place D, 1st place B vs. 1st place C, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY: Championship round - Crossover games, 4, 5:30, 7 p.m., championship, 7 p.m.

Sebastian Godinez (25) of DePue looks for open teammate for pass during game against Reed-Custer during game in the Shipyard Showdown on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at Seneca High School in Seneca. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Boys basketball

Shipyard Showdown at Seneca

TUESDAY: (1) Lexington 86, Earlville 25

(4) Marquette 72, Somonauk 40

(8) Dwight 58, Coal City 45

(5) Wilmington 52, GSW 32

(2) Hall 73, DePue 53

(3) Indian Creek 76, Flanagan-Cornell 58

Seneca 57, (7) Reed-Custer 52

(6) Woodland 66, Serena 63

(1) Lexington 74, (8) Dwight 42

Coal City 68, Earlville 20

(4) Marquette 52, (5) Wilmington 40

GSW 59, Somonauk 46

(2) Hall 41, Seneca 30

(7) Reed-Custer 73, DePue 40

(3) Indian Creek 49, (6) Woodland 41

Serena 54, Flanagan-Cornell 53

FRIDAY: Somonauk 75, Earlville 20

Flanagan-Cornell 70, DePue 41

Coal City 40, GSW 30

(7) Reed-Custer 60, Serena 49

(5) Wilmington 68, (8) Dwight 59

(6) Woodland 61, Seneca 45

(1) Lexington 63, (4) Marquette 56

(3) Indian Creek 53, (2) Hall 42

SATURDAY: Game 25 - Earlville vs. DePue, 9 a.m. Game 26 - Somonauk vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30 a.m. Game 27 - GSW vs. Serena, noon. Game 28 (consolation title) - Coal City vs. (7) Reed-Custer, 1:30 p.m. Game 29 - (8) Dwight vs. Seneca, 3 p.m. Game 30 - (5) Wilmington vs. (6) Woodland, 4:30 p.m. Third place - (2) Hall vs. (4) Marquette, 6 p.m. Title - (1) Lexington vs. (3) Indian Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Mike Hutchins Holiday Classic at Sherrard

SATURDAY: Game 1 - (4) Annawan vs. (5) East Dubuque, 11 a.m. Game 2 - (1) Byron vs. (8) Payson-Seymour, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 - (3) Peoria Notre Dame vs. (6) Princeton, 2 p.m. Game 4 - (2) Sherrard vs. (7) Alleman, 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY: Game 5 - losers 1-2, 2:30 p.m. Game 6 - losers 3-4, 4 p.m. Game 7 - winners 1-2, 5:30 p.m. Game 8 - winners 3-4, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY: 7th place - losers 5-6, 2:30 p.m. Consolation title (5th place) - winners 5-6, 4 p.m. 3rd place - losers 7-8, 5:30 p.m. Title - winners 7-8, 7 p.m.

97th annual Princeville Holiday Tournament

FRIDAY: (2) Elmwood 52, (7) Henry-Senachwine 49

(6) Midland 71, (3) Peoria Heights 62

(1) Brimfield 65, (8) Ridgewood 36

(5) Princeville 43, (4) St. Bede 34

SATURDAY: Game 5 - (3) Peoria Heights vs. (7) Henry-Senachwine, 2 p.m. Game 6 - (4) St. Bede vs. (8) Ridgewood, 3:30 p.m. Game 7 - (2) Elmwood vs. (6) Midland, 6:30 p.m. Game 8 - (1) Brimfield vs. (5) Princeville, 8 p.m.

MONDAY: Consolation 3rd - losers 5-6, 2 p.m. Consolation title - winners 5-6, 3:30 p.m. 3rd place - losers 7-8, 6:30 p.m. Title - winners 7-8, 8 p.m.

LaMoille Holiday Classic

MONDAY: Game 1 - (1) Galva vs. (8) LaMoille, noon. Game 2 - (4) Amboy vs. (5) Wethersfield, 1:30 p.m. Game 3 - (2) Lowpoint-Washburn vs. (7) Polo, 3 pm. Game 4 - (3) Leland vs. (6) Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY: Game 5 - losers 1-2, noon. Game 6 - losers 3-4, 1:30 p.m. Game 7 - winners 1-2, 3 p.m. Game 8 - winners 3-4, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Consolation 3rd - losers 5-6, 10 a.m. Consolation title - winners 5-6, 11:30 a.m. 3rd place - losers 7-8, 1 p.m. Title - winners 7-8, 2:30 p.m.