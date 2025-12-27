Bureau County area Christmas tournaments at a glance, Friday, Dec. 26

Girls basketball
Ottawa Holiday Girls Tournament
TUESDAY: 11th place - Streator 32, Newark 25
9th place - L-P 51, Seneca 48
7th place - Plainfield 58, IVC 52
5th place - JCA 62, Fieldcrest 28
3rd place - Ottawa 51, Pontiac 46
1st place - Princeton 57, Metamora 44
Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede
STANDINGS: IVC 2-0, St. Bede 1-1, Brimfield 1-1, Sandwich 1-1, Serena 1-1, Orion 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
FRIDAY: Sandwich 42, Serena 35
Brimfield 59, Putnam County 16
St. Bede 45, Orion 36
IVC 65, Sandwich 27
Serena 41, Brimfield 22
Orion 58, Putnam County 27
IVC 59, St. Bede 51
SATURDAY: St. Bede vs. Brimfield, 9 a.m., Putnam County vs. IVC, 10:25 a.m., Brimfield vs. Orion, 11:50 a.m, IVC vs. vs. Serena, 1:15 p.m., Putnam County vs. Sandwich, 2:45 p.m., Serena vs. Orion, 4:10 p.m., St. Bede vs. Sandwich, 5:35 p.m.
Warkins Memorial Christmas Classic at Prophetstown
POOL A: Mercer County, Stockton, Stark County
POOL B: Wethersfield, Hall, Rockridge
POOL C: Kewanee, Monmouth-Roseville, Fulton
POOL D: Bureau Valley, E-P, Morrison
SATURDAY: Kewanee vs. Fulton, E-P vs. Morrison, 10 a.m.; Wethersfield vs. Hall, Mercer County vs. Stark County, 11:30 a.m., Morrison vs. Bureau Valley, Monmouth-Roseville vs. Kewanee, 1 p.m., Stockton vs. Mercer County, Rockridge vs. Wethersfield, 2:30 p.m., Fulton vs. Monmouth-Roseville, Bureau Valley vs. E-P, 4 p.m., Stark County vs. Stockton, Hall vs. Rockridge, 5:30 p.m.
MONDAY: Crossover games, 4 & 5:30 p.m., 1st place A vs. 1st place D, 1st place B vs. 1st place C, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY: Championship round - Crossover games, 4, 5:30, 7 p.m., championship, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shipyard Showdown at Seneca
TUESDAY: (1) Lexington 86, Earlville 25
(4) Marquette 72, Somonauk 40
(8) Dwight 58, Coal City 45
(5) Wilmington 52, GSW 32
(2) Hall 73, DePue 53
(3) Indian Creek 76, Flanagan-Cornell 58
Seneca 57, (7) Reed-Custer 52
(6) Woodland 66, Serena 63
(1) Lexington 74, (8) Dwight 42
Coal City 68, Earlville 20
(4) Marquette 52, (5) Wilmington 40
GSW 59, Somonauk 46
(2) Hall 41, Seneca 30
(7) Reed-Custer 73, DePue 40
(3) Indian Creek 49, (6) Woodland 41
Serena 54, Flanagan-Cornell 53
FRIDAY: Somonauk 75, Earlville 20
Flanagan-Cornell 70, DePue 41
Coal City 40, GSW 30
(7) Reed-Custer 60, Serena 49
(5) Wilmington 68, (8) Dwight 59
(6) Woodland 61, Seneca 45
(1) Lexington 63, (4) Marquette 56
(3) Indian Creek 53, (2) Hall 42
SATURDAY: Game 25 - Earlville vs. DePue, 9 a.m. Game 26 - Somonauk vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 10:30 a.m. Game 27 - GSW vs. Serena, noon. Game 28 (consolation title) - Coal City vs. (7) Reed-Custer, 1:30 p.m. Game 29 - (8) Dwight vs. Seneca, 3 p.m. Game 30 - (5) Wilmington vs. (6) Woodland, 4:30 p.m. Third place - (2) Hall vs. (4) Marquette, 6 p.m. Title - (1) Lexington vs. (3) Indian Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Mike Hutchins Holiday Classic at Sherrard
SATURDAY: Game 1 - (4) Annawan vs. (5) East Dubuque, 11 a.m. Game 2 - (1) Byron vs. (8) Payson-Seymour, 12:30 p.m. Game 3 - (3) Peoria Notre Dame vs. (6) Princeton, 2 p.m. Game 4 - (2) Sherrard vs. (7) Alleman, 3:30 p.m.
MONDAY: Game 5 - losers 1-2, 2:30 p.m. Game 6 - losers 3-4, 4 p.m. Game 7 - winners 1-2, 5:30 p.m. Game 8 - winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY: 7th place - losers 5-6, 2:30 p.m. Consolation title (5th place) - winners 5-6, 4 p.m. 3rd place - losers 7-8, 5:30 p.m. Title - winners 7-8, 7 p.m.
97th annual Princeville Holiday Tournament
FRIDAY: (2) Elmwood 52, (7) Henry-Senachwine 49
(6) Midland 71, (3) Peoria Heights 62
(1) Brimfield 65, (8) Ridgewood 36
(5) Princeville 43, (4) St. Bede 34
SATURDAY: Game 5 - (3) Peoria Heights vs. (7) Henry-Senachwine, 2 p.m. Game 6 - (4) St. Bede vs. (8) Ridgewood, 3:30 p.m. Game 7 - (2) Elmwood vs. (6) Midland, 6:30 p.m. Game 8 - (1) Brimfield vs. (5) Princeville, 8 p.m.
MONDAY: Consolation 3rd - losers 5-6, 2 p.m. Consolation title - winners 5-6, 3:30 p.m. 3rd place - losers 7-8, 6:30 p.m. Title - winners 7-8, 8 p.m.
LaMoille Holiday Classic
MONDAY: Game 1 - (1) Galva vs. (8) LaMoille, noon. Game 2 - (4) Amboy vs. (5) Wethersfield, 1:30 p.m. Game 3 - (2) Lowpoint-Washburn vs. (7) Polo, 3 pm. Game 4 - (3) Leland vs. (6) Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY: Game 5 - losers 1-2, noon. Game 6 - losers 3-4, 1:30 p.m. Game 7 - winners 1-2, 3 p.m. Game 8 - winners 3-4, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY: Consolation 3rd - losers 5-6, 10 a.m. Consolation title - winners 5-6, 11:30 a.m. 3rd place - losers 7-8, 1 p.m. Title - winners 7-8, 2:30 p.m.