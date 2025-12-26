Master Gardeners plan winter seed workshop Jan. 31

Illinois Master Gardeners will teach winter seed sowing techniques Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa. (Julie Barichello)

Illinois Master Gardeners will teach winter seed sowing techniques Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa.

The Winter Sowing Natives Workshop will show participants how to start native plant seeds outdoors during winter using everyday containers like milk jugs.

The hands-on program will cover the winter sowing process, explain benefits of native plants for pollinators and ecosystems, and provide tips for seed care until spring planting.

The workshop is designed for both seasoned gardeners and beginners who want to learn practical techniques for growing plants that support local wildlife.

All supplies will be provided for the free workshop.

Nell’s Woodland is located at 2000 Alexis Ave. in Ottawa.

Registration is required at go.illinois.edu/WinterSowingNells.

For accommodations, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896.