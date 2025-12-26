Earlville names principal as new superintendent

Earlville Community Unit School District No. 9 has hired Jenette R. Fruit as superintendent beginning with the 2026-2027 school year. (Photo Provided by Earlville School District)

Fruit signed a three-year agreement with the district and will replace Interim Superintendent Jim Hermes, who has served during the 2025-2026 school year.

Fruit began her career with Earlville in 2008 as a third-grade teacher and later served as Title I director and curriculum director before becoming principal, a role she has held for 10 years. She currently serves as junior high and high school principal.

“I love Earlville and I’m incredibly honored and excited to serve as Superintendent,” Fruit said. “Earlville CUSD 9 has been my home for many years and I look forward to working alongside our staff, students, families and community to continue providing meaningful opportunities for every student.”

Fruit grew up in West Chicago and moved to Somonauk during high school. She graduated from Somonauk High School in 2001 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from the University of Saint Francis in Joliet in 2007.

She later earned master’s degrees in school administration and reading/literacy from Aurora University. Fruit obtained her superintendent certification from Western Illinois University in 2018 and her chief school business official certification from Illinois State University in 2024.

Fruit and her husband, Nathan, have lived in Earlville since 2004 and have three sons. Trenton graduated from Earlville High School in 2024 and is a union pipefitter with Local 597. Easton graduated in 2025 and attends the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. Colton is a junior at Earlville High School.