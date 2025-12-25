Shaw Local

Red Stocking Fund raises over $6,000 for families in 2025

Holiday campaign delivered gifts to local children

Donations to the Red Stocking Fund help low-income families celebrate the holiday by providing Christmas gifts to children ages 12 and younger.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Red Stocking Fund has received donations totaling more than $6,000 from individuals, families and organizations to help low-income families celebrate the holidays by providing Christmas gifts to children ages 12 and younger.

Gifts were delivered Saturday, Dec. 13.

Donations included:

  • $1,000 – McGrogan family (in memory of Larry McGrogan)
  • $500 – R.K.M. (in honor of children)
  • $300 – Mick and Tina Rowe (in memory of Ray and Vina Rowe, Art and Lorraine Cavallini, and Roger and June Rowe)
  • $200 – Joe and Dee Harmon (in memory of parents and granddaughter); Tom and Lorraine Miller (in memory of Richard and Helen Miller, and Ed and Mary Levy); Starved Rock Council 634 Knights of Columbus
  • $150 – Jennifer Ann Stock Wilkerson’s mother (in loving memory of Jennifer Ann Stock Wilkerson)
  • $100 – Kiwanis Club of Ottawa Golden K Civic Fund; Carl and Linda Cravatta (in memory of Brett, Jason and Derek Boren); Melissa Hulse and Timothy Downs (in memory of Marilyn Jensen Steenhoek); Peggy, Larry and Brad Goerne (in memory of Raymond and Edith Voights); Donald, Beverly and Angela Martin (in memory of Kathy Ann Martin); Gary, Patrick and Alyssa Chismarick (in memory of Beckie Chismarick, Joe and Barb Walkey, and Ray and Phyllis Chismarick); Ken and Erin Yuhas (in memory of Louis and Maxine Yuhas); Ed Schellhase’s wife (in memory of Ed Schellhase); Jack Sorensen’s family; Carl, Kari, LaRae and Kendra (in memory of Karen Sluder); Ron and Nancy Senate (in memory of parents, girls, sister and Matt); Margery Danner (in memory of family members); Tom and Kay Gross and family; Larry and Diane Baxter (in memory of John and Vilet Miller, and Wiley and Madeline Baxter); anonymous (in memory of William Gallagher Jr.); Dick Aussem’s family; Dan, Diane and Nancy (in memory of Albert and Antoinette McDonnell and son Joseph); Diane, Don, Zach and Noah (in memory of Rose Marie West); Tim and Melody Fuller (in honor of grandsons Andrew and Evan Ristau); Jane and family (in memory of Tim Jobst, and Blanche and Ambrose Harmon); Wendy S. Ward (in memory of Gregory D. Ward); John Ross (in memory of Sean Garkey); the Johnston family (in memory of Ed, Eddie and Pat Johnston, and Tyler Thompson); Jean (in memory of Bob Raudonis); Karen Terry (in memory of Dick and Aaron Terry); Jackie and Craig Twait (in memory of Stan and Maine Twait, and Charles and Loretta Gunier); the Lamb family (in memory of Donald and Wilma Mrazek, Peter and Arlene Lamb, Steve Tierney, and Ali Stevenson); Florence Stricklin and family (in memory of Walter Stricklin and loved ones); Michael Lyons’ family; Rick and Linda Scott (in memory of Richard Scott Sr. and Zelpha Scott Grobe)
  • $75 – Joe and Cheryl Balocciu (in memory of Bud, Margaret and Lonny Seemabn)
  • $50 – Sally (in memory of Tom Wright); Al and Judie Fane (in memory of Lois and Arnold Stevenson, Ed and Shirly Fane, Matthew Fane, Bob Fane, and in honor of Jean Raudonis); great-grandkids Kristin, Kyleigh, Evan and Andrew (in memory of Ellen Samek); Bob, Andrea and Jennifer Klein (in memory of Joe, Pauline and Judy Klein, and Dr. Robert and Dorothy Bettaso); “Mommy” (in memory of Jodi and Lynn Marshall); Nancy Seaborn and family (in memory of Jack Seaborn and Bill Pitsenbargar); Jan Kear-Elliott (in memory of Harry and Patricia Kear, Coy Elliott, and Harvey and Irene Elliott); Georgene Parcher (in memory of deceased family members); Roger and Judy Hooper; Robert Hylin (in memory of Carol Hylin); Mr. and Mrs. James Harris; Sue Darif (in memory of Jim, Jane and Jon Duff); Linda Cordial (in memory of Julius and Enes Berta, and Jim Cordial); Jean (in memory of Ed and Millie Spence, Felix and Julie Raudonis, and Joe and Patti Spence); Huichapa family; Dorothy and Bob Newman; Young family (in memory of Don and DiAnn Young Sr.)
  • $40 – Laura Gottemoller (in memory of James Gottemoller)
  • $30 – The Walshs (in memory of Andrew Harmon); Mary L. McCullough (in memory of Don and David McCullough); Jean (in memory of Pauline Lyle, Carol Farrell and Nancy Johnson)
  • $25 – Shirley Hoffman (in memory of Joe Hoffman and Paul Husemann); Mom and Dad (in memory of Mark DeMoss); Bob and Brenda Stimpert (in memory of Tom Stimert); Mary Lou Leonard (in memory of Warren “Skip” Leonard); Jean (in honor of Al and Judie Fane); Charlotte Seeger (in memory of Jim McGrath, Jimmie Jr., Teresa and Kelly); Toby and Todd (in memory of Katie); Irene Grube (in memory of Marian Naiditch); Frankie and Lulu (in memory of Zach Helser, Thor, Moose Kramer, ZZ, Sebastian, Jake and Zoey)
  • $20 – Arnie Calkins’ family; Cheryl and Dennis (in memory of Ron and Lois Flori, Jerry and Wanda O’Shea, and Jim Corrie)
  • $10 – Deanna (in memory of Dee Crowley)

The campaign continues to accept donations for its community support efforts.

