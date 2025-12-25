A Servant’s Heart hosts annual Christmas dinner

(From left) Will Wilson, Conor Obodzinski, Lucy Obodzinski and Reese Harkins helped serve the meal on Tuesday. (Maribeth Wilson)

A Servant’s Heart, an Ottawa nonprofit organization, hosted its annual Christmas dinner on Tuesday to feed the community.

The organization prepared turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, brownies and more holiday favorites. Volunteers served 51 meals, including takeout orders.

A Servant’s Heart serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa. The doors open at 10:30 a.m.

The organization is in need of nonperishable items for the micro pantry along with butter and produce to prepare meals.

Those wishing to help can drop off donations at 610 W. Jefferson St. in Ottawa from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or at 516 W. Madison St. in Ottawa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.