Times-area Christmas tournaments opening day pairings

Boys basketball
62nd annual Plano Christmas Classic
FRIDAY, DEC. 26: Game 1 - (8) Timothy Christian vs. Newark, 9 a.m., Game 2 - (1) Kaneland vs. Parkview Christian, 10:30 a.m., Game 3 - (5) Ottawa vs. Northridge Prep, 12:30 p.m., Game 4 - (4) LaSalle-Peru vs. Bremen, 2 p.m., Game 5 - (2) Yorkville Christian against Morris, 3:30 p.m., Game 6 - (7) Mendota against Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:30 p.m., Game 7 - (6) Streator vs. Plano at 7 p.m., Game 8 - (3) Marmion vs. Sandwich, 8:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Shipyard Showdown at Seneca
TUESDAY, DEC. 23: Game 1 - (1) Lexington vs. Earlville (New Gym), Game 2 - (4) Marquette vs. Somonauk (Old Gym), 9 a.m. Game 3 - (2) Dwight vs. Coal City (NG), Game 4 - (5) Wilmington vs. GSW, (OG), 10:30 a.m. Game 5 - (2) Hall vs. DePue, noon (NG), Game 6 - (3) Indian Creek vs. Flanagan-Cornell, noon (OG). Game 7 - (7) Reed-Custer vs. Seneca, (NG), Game 8 - Woodland vs. Serena (OG), 1:30 p.m. Game 9 - winners 1-3, Game 10 - losers 1-3 (OG), 3 p.m. Game 11 - winners 2-4 (NG), Game 12 - losers 2-4 (OG), 4:30 p.m. Game 13 - winners 5-7 (NG), Game 14 - losers 5-7 (OG), 6 p.m. Game 15 - winners 16-18 (NG), Game 16 - losers 16-18 (OG), 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
LaMoille Holiday Classic
MONDAY, DEC. 29: Game 1 - (1) Galva vs. (8) LaMoille, noon. Game 2 - (4) Amboy vs. (5) Wethersfield, 1:30 p.m. Game 3 - (2) Lowpoint-Washburn vs. (7) Polo, 3 pm. Game 4 - (3) Leland vs. (6) Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.
State Farm Classic at Normal
FRIDAY, DEC. 26: Game 7 - Fieldcrest vs. Eastland, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede
FRIDAY, DEC. 26: Game 1 - Serena vs. Sandwich, 9 a.m., Game 2 - Brimfield vs. Putnam County, 10:25 a.m., Game 3 - St. Bede vs. Orion, 11:50 a.m., Game 4 - Sandwich vs. IVC, 1:15 p.m., Game 5 - Brimfield vs. Serena, 2:45 p.m., Game 6 - Orion vs. Putnam County, 4:10 p.m., Game 7 - St. Bede vs. IVC, 5:35 p.m.