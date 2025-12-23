Times-area Christmas tournaments opening day pairings

Sandwich's Griffin Somlock (2) drives the baseline against Ottawa’s Hezekiah Joachim (11) during a basketball game in the opening round of last year's Plano Christmas Classic at Plano High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Boys basketball

62nd annual Plano Christmas Classic

FRIDAY, DEC. 26: Game 1 - (8) Timothy Christian vs. Newark, 9 a.m., Game 2 - (1) Kaneland vs. Parkview Christian, 10:30 a.m., Game 3 - (5) Ottawa vs. Northridge Prep, 12:30 p.m., Game 4 - (4) LaSalle-Peru vs. Bremen, 2 p.m., Game 5 - (2) Yorkville Christian against Morris, 3:30 p.m., Game 6 - (7) Mendota against Hinckley-Big Rock, 5:30 p.m., Game 7 - (6) Streator vs. Plano at 7 p.m., Game 8 - (3) Marmion vs. Sandwich, 8:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Shipyard Showdown at Seneca

TUESDAY, DEC. 23: Game 1 - (1) Lexington vs. Earlville (New Gym), Game 2 - (4) Marquette vs. Somonauk (Old Gym), 9 a.m. Game 3 - (2) Dwight vs. Coal City (NG), Game 4 - (5) Wilmington vs. GSW, (OG), 10:30 a.m. Game 5 - (2) Hall vs. DePue, noon (NG), Game 6 - (3) Indian Creek vs. Flanagan-Cornell, noon (OG). Game 7 - (7) Reed-Custer vs. Seneca, (NG), Game 8 - Woodland vs. Serena (OG), 1:30 p.m. Game 9 - winners 1-3, Game 10 - losers 1-3 (OG), 3 p.m. Game 11 - winners 2-4 (NG), Game 12 - losers 2-4 (OG), 4:30 p.m. Game 13 - winners 5-7 (NG), Game 14 - losers 5-7 (OG), 6 p.m. Game 15 - winners 16-18 (NG), Game 16 - losers 16-18 (OG), 7:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

LaMoille Holiday Classic

MONDAY, DEC. 29: Game 1 - (1) Galva vs. (8) LaMoille, noon. Game 2 - (4) Amboy vs. (5) Wethersfield, 1:30 p.m. Game 3 - (2) Lowpoint-Washburn vs. (7) Polo, 3 pm. Game 4 - (3) Leland vs. (6) Putnam County, 4:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

State Farm Classic at Normal

FRIDAY, DEC. 26: Game 7 - Fieldcrest vs. Eastland, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lady Bruins Christmas Classic at St. Bede

FRIDAY, DEC. 26: Game 1 - Serena vs. Sandwich, 9 a.m., Game 2 - Brimfield vs. Putnam County, 10:25 a.m., Game 3 - St. Bede vs. Orion, 11:50 a.m., Game 4 - Sandwich vs. IVC, 1:15 p.m., Game 5 - Brimfield vs. Serena, 2:45 p.m., Game 6 - Orion vs. Putnam County, 4:10 p.m., Game 7 - St. Bede vs. IVC, 5:35 p.m.