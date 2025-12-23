Seneca, Fieldcrest girls basketball win, host Ottawa falls at holiday tournament: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Seneca 53, Streator 21: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym on Monday, the Fighting Irish led 10-5 after the first quarter and 24-10 at halftime in the victory over the Bulldogs in the Bronze Bracket semifinals.

Graysen Provance netted a game-best 20 points for Seneca (4-9), with Elsa Douglas adding eight points, and Camryn Stecken and Kylee Rowley chipping in six points each.

Alexis Thomas led Streator with seven points, with Ava Gwaltney and Isabel Gutierez each scoring five points.

On Tuesday, Seneca plays La Salle-Peru at 11:30 a.m. in the ninth-place game, while Streator plays Newark in the 11th-place game at 10 a.m.

Princeton 54, Ottawa 25: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Pirates dropped the Gold Bracket semifinal to the Tigresses.

Ottawa will take on Pontiac at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the third-place game.

Fieldcrest's Macy Gochanour (Scott Anderson)

Fieldcrest 57, Illinois Valley Central 54: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Knights slipped past the Grey Ghosts in the Silver Bracket semifinals.

Fieldcrest was led by Macy Gochanour with 34 points, while Pru Mangan added 11 points and Terilynn Timmerman had 10 points.

Fieldcrest will face Joliet Catholic on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in the fifth-place game.

La Salle-Peru 53, Newark 20: At the Ottawa Girls Holiday Tournament in Kingman Gym, the Norsemen fell to the Cavaliers in the Bronze Bracket semifinals.

Newman 64, Marquette 37: At Bader Gymnasium, the Crusaders fell short against the Comets.

Hunter Hopkins led Marquette with 14 points, while Kaitlyn Davis added 10 points.

Somonauk/Leland 60, Indian Creek 46: At Shabbona, the Bobcats led 11-5 after one, 25-13 at the half and 45-34 heading to the fourth in the Little Ten Conference triumph over the Timberwolves.

Macey Kinney recorded a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double to lead S/L. Kiley Mason had 18 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Ella Roberts scored 16 points.