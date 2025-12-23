Shaw Local

Electrical fire damages Streator home on North Park

Four residents displaced; no injuries reported

An electrical fire on Monday damaged a two-story home at 703 N. Park St. in Streator, displacing four residents, the Streator Fire Department said in a Tuesday news release. (Derek Barichello)

By Maribeth M. Wilson

An electrical fire on Monday damaged a two-story home at 703 N. Park St. in Streator, displacing four residents, the Streator Fire Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:26 p.m. after a passerby reported smoke coming from the home, the department said. The first units arrived at 4:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor and attic, according to the news release.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire in a second-floor bedroom and extinguished the blaze in less than 10 minutes using an interior attack with hose lines, according to the fire department.

The fire department deployed tarps on the first floor to protect property from water damage during firefighting operations. Crews remained on scene for more than 90 minutes for ventilation and overhaul, the department said.

Thirteen firefighters responded, with seven pieces of apparatus, including engines, a tower truck and a rescue vehicle, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The fire investigation determined the cause was electrical and accidental, the department said. The home suffered moderate damage with severe smoke and fire damage to the second-floor bedrooms.

The American Red Cross assisted the four displaced residents.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, Streator Police Department, Nicor, ComEd, American Red Cross and Illinois American Water.

