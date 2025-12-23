Downtown Ottawa store to close this week

601 Mercantile & Gifts is closing up shop at the end of the month, but it isn’t saying goodbye. (Derek Barichello)

601 Mercantile & Gifts is closing up shop at the end of the month, but it isn’t saying goodbye.

The shop opened as a pop-up store for the holidays in 2024 and remained open for 2025. Now it’s closing at 601 La Salle St., Ottawa, with plans to reopen next Christmas.

Its last day will be Monday, Dec. 29.

Find 601 Mercantile & Gifts on social media to find where they will be opening next year.

