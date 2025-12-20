Shaw Local

Illinois Valley

May 4 murder trial in Streator strangulation?

Attorneys pencil in spring setting for Casey

Joshua Casey leaves an Ottawa court room on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Accused killer Joshua Casey doesn’t have a firm trial setting, but attorneys said Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, they’re aiming for May 4. Casey would face up to 60 years if convicted of killing Jessica Balma, who was found dead March 4. The cause of death was manual strangulation. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Local)

By Tom Collins

Accused killer Joshua Casey doesn’t have a firm trial setting, but attorneys said Friday they’re aiming for May 4.

Casey, 39, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a status hearing. Casey would face up to 60 years if convicted of killing Jessica Balma, who was found dead on March 4. The cause of death was manual strangulation.

Casey left the courtroom with a Jan. 21 status hearing but also a tentative trial setting. Attorneys signaled they might finalize the date after New Year’s.

Casey was initially set for trial in mid-July, but that was indefinitely postponed after Casey secured private counsel who needed more time to prepare.

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.