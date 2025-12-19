Presenting The 2025 Times All-Area Girls Volleyball Team

Here are 45 of the best girls volleyball players across The Times coverage area, The 2025 Times All-Area Girls Volleyball Team.
First team
Rylie Carlson, Newark, OH, so.
Carlson earned a spot on the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State first team and was a Little Ten All-Conference selection. She posted 262 kills, 25 blocks, 28 aces and 214 digs for the Norsemen. This is Carlson’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.
Aubrey Jacobs, Streator, OH/S, sr.
The 2025 Times Volleyball Player of the Year, Jacobs earned Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State honorable mention all-state honors and was an Illinois Central Eight All-Conference pick. She registered 229 kills, 228 assists, 69 blocks, 33 aces and 215 digs for the Bulldogs. Jacobs was a Times All-Area first team selection as a junior.
Taylor Jeffers, Newark, S, jr.
Jeffers earned a spot on the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State second team and was a Little Ten All-Conference honoree. She recorded 444 assists, 72 aces and 142 digs for the Norsemen this season. Jeffers was a Times All-Area honor mention pick as a sophomore.
Belle Markey, Ottawa, MH, sr.
Markey was voted to the Interstate 8 All-Conference squad. She posted 170 kills, 75 blocks, 26 aces and 75 digs for the Pirates on the season. This is Markey’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.
Kinley Rick, Marquette, OH/S, so.
Rick was selected to the Tri-County All-Conference second team and was a member of the Harvard All-Tournament Team. She registered 151 kills, 403 assists, 14 blocks, 51 aces and 213 digs for the Crusaders. The is Rick’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.
Brooklyn Sheedy, Seneca, OH, so.
Sheedy was voted to the Tri-County All-Conference first team. She recorded 323 kills, 26 blocks and 18 aces this past campaign for the Fighting Irish. Sheedy was a Times All-Area honor mention pick as a freshman.
Rebekah Shugrue, Serena, S, sr.
Shugrue was selected to the Little Ten All-Conference team. She registered 59 kills, 701 assists, 36 blocks, 34 aces and 193 digs this past season for the Huskers. Shugrue was a Times All-Area honor mention pick as a junior.
Second team
Zoey Carlson, Newark, MH, fr.
Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, S, sr.
Grace Longmire, Woodland, MH, jr.
Bailey Miller, Earlville, OH, sr.
Graysen Provance, Seneca, S/OH, jr.
Kinslee Sweeden, Streator, S/OH, so.
Kendall Whiteaker, Serena, MH, sr.
Honorable mention
Hailey Abbott, Marquette, L/DS, sr.
Payton Actis, Earlville, S, jr.
Abbi Armstrong, Flanagan-Cornell, MH/OH, so.
Alexa Barr, Streator, OH, jr.
Kelsey Cuchra, Marquette, MB, jr.
Kaylee Delheimer, Flanagan-Cornell, S, sr.
Aubrey Duffy, Serena, OH/L, sr.
Kora Edens, Flanagan-Cornell, OH/MH, sr.
Alayla Harris, Sandwich, OH, jr.
Jacey Helgesen, Earlville, OH, jr.
Morgen Hergenhahn, Newark, L/DS, sr.
Anna Hjerpe, Serena, OH, jr.
Abby Hohmann, Somonauk, MH, sr.
Rylee Huml, Sandwich, L/DS, jr.
Bella Knoll, Ottawa, MH, jr.
Tessa Krull, Seneca, MH, sr.
Maiya Lansford, Streator, L/DS, sr.
Jaylei Leininger, Woodland, L/DS, sr.
Pru Mangan, Fieldcrest, OH, sr.
Lucy McGrath, Marquette, MB, so.
Franki Meyers, Seneca, MH, jr.
Izzy Podnar, Leland, OH, sr.
Carleigh Pfaff, Flanagan-Cornell, L/DS, sr.
Lani Pinketon, Flanagan-Cornell, RS, sr.
Addison Scherer, Earlville, MB, jr.
Audrey Scherer, Earlville, OH/S, so.
Sophia Snow, Streator, MB, jr.
Elizabeth Vazquez, Earlville, L/DS, jr.
Meredith Waldron, Ottawa, L/DS, so.
Ady Werner, Somonauk, OH, jr.
Malea Zavada, Streator, MB, so.