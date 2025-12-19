Presenting The 2025 Times All-Area Girls Volleyball Team

Ottawa's Belle Markey tips the ball over to the Pontiac side of the net in a match this past season at Kingman Gymnasium. (Scott Anderson)

Here are 45 of the best girls volleyball players across The Times coverage area, The 2025 Times All-Area Girls Volleyball Team.

First team

Rylie Carlson, Newark, OH, so.

Carlson earned a spot on the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State first team and was a Little Ten All-Conference selection. She posted 262 kills, 25 blocks, 28 aces and 214 digs for the Norsemen. This is Carlson’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Newark sophomore Rylie Carlson (Newark Athletics)

Aubrey Jacobs, Streator, OH/S, sr.

The 2025 Times Volleyball Player of the Year, Jacobs earned Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State honorable mention all-state honors and was an Illinois Central Eight All-Conference pick. She registered 229 kills, 228 assists, 69 blocks, 33 aces and 215 digs for the Bulldogs. Jacobs was a Times All-Area first team selection as a junior.

Streator junior Aubrey Jacobs

Taylor Jeffers, Newark, S, jr.

Jeffers earned a spot on the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State second team and was a Little Ten All-Conference honoree. She recorded 444 assists, 72 aces and 142 digs for the Norsemen this season. Jeffers was a Times All-Area honor mention pick as a sophomore.

Taylor Jeffers

Belle Markey, Ottawa, MH, sr.

Markey was voted to the Interstate 8 All-Conference squad. She posted 170 kills, 75 blocks, 26 aces and 75 digs for the Pirates on the season. This is Markey’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Ottawa senior Belle Markey (Brian Hoxsey)

Kinley Rick, Marquette, OH/S, so.

Rick was selected to the Tri-County All-Conference second team and was a member of the Harvard All-Tournament Team. She registered 151 kills, 403 assists, 14 blocks, 51 aces and 213 digs for the Crusaders. The is Rick’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Marquette sophomore Kinley Rick (Brian Hoxsey)

Brooklyn Sheedy, Seneca, OH, so.

Sheedy was voted to the Tri-County All-Conference first team. She recorded 323 kills, 26 blocks and 18 aces this past campaign for the Fighting Irish. Sheedy was a Times All-Area honor mention pick as a freshman.

Seneca sophomore Brooklyn Sheedy (Brian Hoxsey)

Rebekah Shugrue, Serena, S, sr.

Shugrue was selected to the Little Ten All-Conference team. She registered 59 kills, 701 assists, 36 blocks, 34 aces and 193 digs this past season for the Huskers. Shugrue was a Times All-Area honor mention pick as a junior.

Serena senior Rebekah Shugrue (Provided by Serena High School)

Second team

Zoey Carlson, Newark, MH, fr.

Macy Gochanour, Fieldcrest, S, sr.

Grace Longmire, Woodland, MH, jr.

Bailey Miller, Earlville, OH, sr.

Graysen Provance, Seneca, S/OH, jr.

Kinslee Sweeden, Streator, S/OH, so.

Kendall Whiteaker, Serena, MH, sr.

Honorable mention

Hailey Abbott, Marquette, L/DS, sr.

Payton Actis, Earlville, S, jr.

Abbi Armstrong, Flanagan-Cornell, MH/OH, so.

Alexa Barr, Streator, OH, jr.

Kelsey Cuchra, Marquette, MB, jr.

Kaylee Delheimer, Flanagan-Cornell, S, sr.

Aubrey Duffy, Serena, OH/L, sr.

Kora Edens, Flanagan-Cornell, OH/MH, sr.

Alayla Harris, Sandwich, OH, jr.

Jacey Helgesen, Earlville, OH, jr.

Morgen Hergenhahn, Newark, L/DS, sr.

Anna Hjerpe, Serena, OH, jr.

Abby Hohmann, Somonauk, MH, sr.

Rylee Huml, Sandwich, L/DS, jr.

Bella Knoll, Ottawa, MH, jr.

Tessa Krull, Seneca, MH, sr.

Maiya Lansford, Streator, L/DS, sr.

Jaylei Leininger, Woodland, L/DS, sr.

Pru Mangan, Fieldcrest, OH, sr.

Lucy McGrath, Marquette, MB, so.

Franki Meyers, Seneca, MH, jr.

Izzy Podnar, Leland, OH, sr.

Carleigh Pfaff, Flanagan-Cornell, L/DS, sr.

Lani Pinketon, Flanagan-Cornell, RS, sr.

Addison Scherer, Earlville, MB, jr.

Audrey Scherer, Earlville, OH/S, so.

Sophia Snow, Streator, MB, jr.

Elizabeth Vazquez, Earlville, L/DS, jr.

Meredith Waldron, Ottawa, L/DS, so.

Ady Werner, Somonauk, OH, jr.

Malea Zavada, Streator, MB, so.